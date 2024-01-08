Watch | Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner get cosy at the Golden Globes

Dune actor Timothée Chalamet was seen getting cosy with Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in California, as the two shared some warm moments together amid much glitz and glamour.
While they did not walk the red carpet together, Jenner and Chalamet were later seen sharing a table as they looked at each other grinning, holding each other's hands. Chalamet can also be seen kissing Jenner in a video that is being widely circulated online.
The two have been dating since last September and made their very first public appearance at Beyonce's birthday bash. The lovebirds were seen dressed in all black with Jenner donning a lace bodycon dress and Chalamet putting on a black suit with sequins.
People reported Jenner is incredibly happy with Chalamet and calls him 'her boyfriend'. A source further told the publication "He is very supportive of her career and she of his", adding "They both try to attend important events for each other."
The source, speaking of Jenner, continued "Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him."
Chalamet most recently appeared in the lead role as Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka for which the young actor scored a nomination in the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film category. According to reports, Jenner is at the venue to support Chalamet. Willy Wonka released last year and is a tale of the young eponymous character who dreams of opening the best chocolate store in Paris.
Chalamet has been praised by many for his acting and singing in the Paul King directed movie. The Dune star is up against Nicolas Cage for Dream Scenario, Matt Damon for Air, Paul Giamatti The Holdovers, Joaquin Phoenix for Beau Is Afraid, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.