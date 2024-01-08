Watch | Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner get cosy at the Golden Globes

People reported Jenner is incredibly happy with Chalamet and calls him 'her boyfriend'. A source further told the publication "He is very supportive of her career and she of his", adding "They both try to attend important events for each other."

The source, speaking of Jenner, continued "Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him."

Chalamet most recently appeared in the lead role as Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka for which the young actor scored a nomination in the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film category. According to reports, Jenner is at the venue to support Chalamet. Willy Wonka released last year and is a tale of the young eponymous character who dreams of opening the best chocolate store in Paris.

Chalamet has been praised by many for his acting and singing in the Paul King directed movie. The Dune star is up against Nicolas Cage for Dream Scenario, Matt Damon for Air, Paul Giamatti The Holdovers, Joaquin Phoenix for Beau Is Afraid, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.