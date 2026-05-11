<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vijay">Joseph Vijay</a> finally took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, after five days of intense political chaos.</p><p>Apart from Vijay's iconic win, all eyes were on the presence of actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=trisha">Trisha</a> Krishnan at the swearing-in ceremony. </p><p>The event, which was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, was attended by Vijay's family, industry friends and thousands of supporters. But Trisha's presence stole the spotlight.</p><p>Dazzling in a sea-blue silk saree, Trisha was draped in six-yards of pure elegance and luxury.</p><p>While Trisha's presence itself grabbed many eyeballs, a video that is going viral on social media shows Trisha getting emotional during Vijay's oath-taking speech.</p><p>In the video shared by <em>Polimer News</em>, a visibly emotional Trisha is seen fighting and holding back tears as Vijay delivers his inauguration speech. The moment has turned several heads, and has left Vijay and Trisha's fans swooning.</p>.The hero’s journey: How Vijay became Tamil Nadu’s Jana Nayagan.<p>During the event, Trisha was also seen greeting Vijay's family.</p><p>She attended the event along with her mother, Uma Krishnan, and the duo was seated in the VIP row, along with Vijay's family.</p><p>Meanwhile, Trisha and Vijay have worked together on several films including <em>Ghilli</em> (2004), <em>Thirupaachi</em> (2005), <em>Aathi</em> (2006) and <em>Kuruvi</em> (2008).</p><p>The duo further reunited in 2023 for Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial <em>Leo </em>where they played a married couple.</p><p>Trisha also made an appearance in a special number <em>Matta</em> in Vijay’s 2024 film, <em>The GOAT</em>. The same film in which Vijay has reportedly teased his politics debut via the registration number of a car (TN 07 CM 2026) that his character drives in the film.</p>.TN 07 CM 2026: Did Vijay tease his political entry in 'GOAT'?