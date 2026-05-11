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Watch| Trisha gets emotional, holds back tears at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

Joseph Vijay finally took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on the morning of May 10, after five days of intense political chaos.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 04:41 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 04:41 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil NaduVijayTrendingchief ministerTrishaJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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