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Watch| Trisha gets mobbed, struggles to find way out after Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

In a recent video which is going viral on social media, Trisha can be seen struggling to find a way out of the massive crowd.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 13:11 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil NaduThalapathy VijayVijayTrendingchief ministerTrishaFilmyzilla

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