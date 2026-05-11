<p>Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=trisha%20krishnan">Trisha Krishnan</a> stirred up a social media storm after making an appearance in superstar Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.</p><p>Trisha, who attended the event with her mother, Uma Krishnan, was seated in the VIP row along with Vijay's family. She was also seen greeting and hugging Vijay's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar.</p><p>In a recent video which is going viral on social media, Trisha can be seen struggling to find a way out of a massive crowd.</p><p>Trisha is mobbed by a huge crowd as the police can be seen trying to keep the fans and media at bay.</p><p>After finding it impossible to move through the T-sunami of crowd, Trisha gets redirected to take an exit from the other side.</p><p>Despite heavy security, Trisha is seen struggling to move an inch amid the hotch-potch.</p>.'Love is always louder': Trisha shares first Instagram post after Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.<p>However, even in the moment of chaos, Trisha is seen maintaining her calm while carefully trying to make her way out.</p><p>This is not the first time an actress has ended up in a scary situation of being mobbed. In 2025, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mobbed by fans while attending the opening ceremony of a commercial outlet in a mall in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.</p><p>In the same year, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rashmika%20Mandanna">Rashmika Mandanna</a>, following a screening of her film <em>The Girlfriend</em>, was also mobbed by a huge crowd of fans in Hyderabad. Prior to that, Rashmika has been mobbed multiple times in Hyderabad and Mumbai.</p><p>Other actors including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vijay">Thalapathy Vijay</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ram%20charan">Ram Charan</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kriti%20sanon">Kriti Sanon</a> have also been mobbed by fans at several occasions.</p>.Trisha Krishnan stuns in a silk saree at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony in Chennai.<p><strong>Trisha's upcoming projects</strong> </p><p>On the professional front, Trisha is set to appear alongside Suriya in the upcoming film <em>Karuppu</em>. The highly anticipated project, directed by RJ Balaji, is scheduled to release on May 14 in theatres.</p>