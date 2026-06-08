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Watch | 'What do you want?': Actor Salim Kumar's son Chandu confronts paparazzi, asks them to back off at father's funeral

Kumar was cremated with State honours at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam, on June 7.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 04:54 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 04:54 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsDeathMalayalamTrendingFilmyzilla

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