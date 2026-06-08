Watch | 'What do you want?': Actor Salim Kumar's son Chandu confronts paparazzi, asks them to back off at father's funeral

Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of…
He wasn’t just the prince of laughter to me — #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a… pic.twitter.com/H0tx6RulC6