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'Watching Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore': Journalist faces backlash for boasting about a pirated version in Pakistan

Beyond the piracy row, Khalid has been heavily criticized within Pakistan for watching a film perceived as anti-Pakistan.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 06:02 IST
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Screengrab of Khalid Mehmood's viral post on X.

Screengrab of Khalid Mehmood's viral post on X.

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 20 March 2026, 06:02 IST
Entertainment NewsRanveer SinghTrendingAditya DharIndia and PakistanFilm piracyFilmyzilla

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