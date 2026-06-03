WAVES OTT crosses 1 crore users, strengthens India's public digital media footprint

<p>Mumbai: WAVES OTT, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prasar-bharati">Prasar Bharati</a>'s digital streaming platform, has crossed the milestone of 1 crore (10 million) registered users, less than two years after its launch in November 2024, underscoring the growing acceptance of indigenous digital platforms in India's rapidly expanding streaming market.</p><p>The achievement marks a significant step in the evolution of India's public digital media ecosystem at a time when the country is witnessing an increasing shift towards digital consumption of entertainment, news, education and cultural content. The milestone also reflects the government's efforts to build public-service digital infrastructure capable of reaching audiences across geographies and socio-economic segments.</p>.TV viewers in India to cross 1 billion by 2029: IIM-A study .<p>WAVES OTT currently hosts more than 24,000 content titles and over 15,000 hours of programming spanning entertainment, news, education, culture, spirituality and public-service genres. The platform offers access to over 140 live television channels, more than 200 radio services, live event streaming, educational content through PM eVidya channels, digital editions of Yojana, Kurukshetra and Rozgar Samachar, devotional streams from prominent temples, and thousands of hours of archival content from Prasar Bharati.</p><p>Media analysts note that while India's OTT landscape is largely dominated by private and international streaming platforms, WAVES has carved out a distinct niche by focusing on public-interest content, educational programming, regional language offerings and India's cultural heritage. The platform's growth also highlights the increasing demand for trusted and credible content amid concerns over misinformation and content fragmentation in the digital space.</p>.New OTT releases: 'Maa Behen', 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', 'Patriot', 'Gullak' Season 5 & more to watch this week.<p>Available across mobile, web and connected TV devices, WAVES OTT now reaches audiences in more than 130 countries, offering content in multiple Indian languages and providing free access to a wide range of public-interest and entertainment programming. Its international reach is seen as supporting India's broader soft-power ambitions by making Indian culture, traditions and public-service content accessible to the global diaspora.</p>.<p>Commenting on the milestone, a Prasar Bharati spokesperson said the achievement demonstrates the growing relevance of digital public-service media in the digital age and validates the vision of creating a single destination for television, radio, on-demand content, education, culture and heritage.</p><p>With more than 1 crore registered users and over 1.4 crore downloads, WAVES OTT is now focused on its next phase of growth. The strategy includes expanding content partnerships, widening distribution across devices and platforms, strengthening regional and educational programming, and achieving a target of 2 crore registered users by March 2027.</p><p>The growth of WAVES comes as governments worldwide increasingly invest in digital public-service broadcasting platforms to ensure universal access to information and educational content. For India, the platform's expansion represents an important experiment in building a large-scale, home-grown digital media ecosystem that complements the country's broader digital transformation agenda.</p>