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WAVES OTT crosses 1 crore users, strengthens India's public digital media footprint

The milestone also reflects the government's efforts to build public-service digital infrastructure capable of reaching audiences.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:39 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:39 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsOTTPrasar Bharati

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