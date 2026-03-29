Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'We are celebrating jingoism': Dia Mirza compares criticism for her series IC 814 to praise for Dhurandhar

Diya Mirza, in an appearance on the 'The Namrata Zakaria Show', said that her show was called out for humanising all the characters.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 05:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 March 2026, 05:17 IST
Ranveer SinghBollywood filmTrendingDia MirzaTrending NowAditya Dhar

Follow us on :

Follow Us