We are getting more work because of the digital medium: ‘Aarya’ actor Sikandar Kher

There’s no denying the fact that Sikandar Kher is a reasonably popular name in the Hindi film industry, who has acted in quite a few notable movies. Speaking exclusively to DH, the Players actor opens up about acting alongside Sushmita Sen in her maiden web series Aarya. He also talks about professional setbacks and his future plans.

(Edited excerpts)

How was the experience of acting alongside Sushmita Sen in Aarya?

Working on Aarya was a beautiful experience as the makers treated everyone with a great deal of respect. My acting coach helped me a lot when need and was supportive. Sushmita is a terrific person to work with. She is so warm and down to earth.

What is your take on the digital revolution? Is it a boon for artistes?

The digital medium is a great thing as we get more work and stay busy. Moreover, people can enjoy content created for a digital platform from the comforts of their home.

What encouraged you to become an actor?

After watching Top Gun, I wanted to be a pilot. Later, I realised that I wanted to be Tom Cruise and not a pilot. In a way, I always wanted to be an actor as I grew up around people from the industry. I might, however, have become a sportsperson if acting did not happen. I am happy that things fell in place as I am blessed to be a part of the creative medium.

How did your family react to your decision?

We are honest with each other and give frank feedback. My mother saw something in me and said lage raho iss line mein.

How do you deal with professional setbacks?

All of us have setbacks in life. I feel failure is a great teacher as we get good exposure and awareness. When I give auditions, I do not think about the results as woh hamare haath mein nahi hain,

What did you like the most about working with established actors in your earlier films?

I worked with Shakti Kapoor in Woodstock Villa and he was a lovely co-star. Similarly, I worked with Abhishek Bachchan, who is someone I have known for a long time. Broadly speaking, it helps when you work with encouraging seniors as it helps you learn a lot.

What is the best advice you have received from your peers/seniors?

I try to pick up something from whatever I hear and learn from the experiences of others.

What are your future plans?

I just want to work and have no free time as I feel the happiest while working on the sets.