We celebrate diversity: Ankur Tewari on new season of 'Coke Studio Bharat'

New Delhi: Music is not like the Olympics where you compete with different countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, says composer Ankur Tewari, who believes the idea behind Coke Studio Bharat is to celebrate India's diversity.

Tewari serves as the curator of the second season of Coke Studio Bharat, the Indian chapter of the international music franchise of Coke Studio.

Asked about the standing of Coke Studio Bharat in the music scene where Coke Studio Pakistan and Coke Studio Bangla enjoy massive popularity even with Indian listeners, the music composer said it's nice to see the Indian subcontinent shine with musical stories from different countries.

"For me, music is not like the Olympics... It always helps you if a great song comes from your part of the world. It's exciting, it is a good competition... The whole idea is to make the subcontinent shine," Tewari told PTI in an interview.

"We are so close to Pakistan and Bangladesh physically, but we are completely different in a very interesting way. We have to be honest to who we are... It could be apples and oranges but at the same time, it's the same thing. They are telling the story of their lands, and we are trying to tell the story of our land and its diversity," he added.