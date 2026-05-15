<p>Following weeks of widespread speculation, actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have officially called it quits. The couple took to Instagram to share a joint statement, announcing their mutual decision to end their four-year marriage and requesting privacy moving forward.</p><p>In a joint statement, the duo said they have "mutually chosen" to call it quits on their marriage of four years.</p>.Nayanthara puts to rest divorce rumours with adorable post featuring Vignesh Shivan.<p>"We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably," the statement read.</p>.<p>According to the statement, the separation was amicable and reached without any external pressure or conflict. The couple further said, "After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding."</p>.Cannes 2025: Mouni Roy dazzles in off-shoulder gown and luxe Chopard jewels.<p>Alongside the statement, Mouni Roy shared a personal message urging the media and the public to respect their privacy during the difficult period.</p><p>"Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times," she wrote.</p><p>Despite the separation, the couple indicated they intend to remain on cordial terms moving forward.</p><p>"We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time," the statement concluded.</p>.'Ho gaya abhi?': Alia Bhatt snaps at paparazzi after being mobbed at Cannes Film Festival.<p>This confirmation of the "trouble in paradise" arrived after days of heavy speculation. Meanwhile, Mouni had addressed the mounting gossip on social media on May 13 and requested the media outlets to refrain from creating "false narratives" about her marriage.</p><p>"Humbly requesting all the media houses not to publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please," she had written on her Instagram story.</p>.Mouni Roy marries longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa; See Pics.<p>Though an official reason hasn't been disclosed, the industry is buzzing with rumours of ‘infidelity’ being the breaking point for the couple. Mouni Roy and the businessman first dated for roughly three years before marrying in January 2022.</p><p>The couple had their dreamy wedding in Goa in January 2022. Their wedding was a grand, star-studded affair that honoured both Bengali and Malayali traditions. However, after four years of marriage, the duo has mutually decided to call it quits.</p>