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‘We have decided to part ways’: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar announce separation after four years of marriage

In a joint statement, the duo said they have 'mutually chosen' to call it quits on their marriage of four years.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 04:51 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 04:51 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingMouni RoyFilmyzilla

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