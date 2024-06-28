'We have few mentor-figures': Jitendra Kumar on popularity of 'Kota Factory' character Jeetu bhaiya

New Delhi: The popularity of his much-loved character from Kota Factory points towards the dearth of mentor figures in people's lives, says actor Jitendra Kumar decoding why his role of Jeetu Bhaiya resonates with viewers so much.

In the Kota-set series, Jeetu bhaiya is a mentor and teacher at a coaching institute, where students prepare for the highly competitive Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance exams.

According to Jitendra, the character acts as a support system to the students going through challenges. "The only thing that I'm able to decode from the love this show and this character has received is that we have very few mentor-figures. Either there isn't the right kind of mentorship or it is completely unavailable so much so that people feel alone.