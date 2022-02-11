Wedding bells for K-drama superstars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

It’s the month of love, and popular South Korean actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin from the hit K-drama Crash Landing On You, on Thursday confirmed the news of their upcoming nuptials in March 2022. The announcement of the much-awaited spring wedding by the two lovebirds comes bang in the middle of Valentine's week.

Just when we thought no one writes love letters anymore, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin wrote about their love for each other and posted them on their social media platforms. Without naming names, Son Ye Jin called Hyun Bin the “first love” of her life and wrote an emotional open letter.

“I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him. Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together… I couldn’t imagine! It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny? Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future (sic).”

Whereas, actor Hyun Bin posted a handwritten note and an open letter to his beloved wife-to-be and shared it on his official PR team’s account with a photograph of a couple holding hands in wedding attire.

The note reads, “Is everyone doing well? I’ve come to write this post as I wanted to let the fans that care for me and have given me vast attention and love, even though I’m lacking in a variety of ways, know about the most important decision in my life first. There are probably people that have already been expecting this. Yes. I’ve made the important decision of marriage and I’m cautiously taking a step into the second chapter of my life. I’ve made a promise with the girl that has always made me smile, to walk together in the future. Jeong Hyeok and Se Ri, who were together in the drama, will be taking that first step together. I think that you guys will be happily cheering our first steps on, as you always have up to now, with warm and loving gazes. Then, everyone, please stay healthy and happy until the day we meet and greet each other (sic).”

The actors confirmed their relationship publicly through their agencies in January 2021 but were tight-lipped about their wedding plans due to the uncertainty around the pandemic. According to a release from MS Team Entertainment, Son Ye Jin’s PR team, the couple will tie the knot in a private ceremony in Seoul with only the parents and acquaintances from both sides in attendance.

Considered one of the most high-profile couples in South Korea, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin worked together in 2018 in the movie The Negotiation. However, it was their on-screen love story in the 2019 show Crash Landing On You that made them global sweethearts.