Weinstein's prison sentence should reflect 'lifetime of abuse toward others,' prosecutors say

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein should get a prison sentence that reflects not only his conviction for sexually assaulting two women, but a "lifetime of abuse towards others," New York prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday.

Throughout his adult life, Weinstein has shown a "staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain and inhumanity," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office said in a letter to Justice James Burke, who is scheduled to sentence Weinstein on Wednesday.

A representative for Weinstein could not immediately be reached for comment.

Weinstein is facing a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison, after a jury on Feb. 24 found him guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and of raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Haleyi testified that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in his home in 2006, while Mann testified that he raped her in March 2013, early in an "extremely degrading" relationship she had with him.