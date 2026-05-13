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'Welcome To The Jungle': Akshay Kumar gives fans a sneak peek of his next comedy caper

Walking a red carpet through the wilderness, Akshay is seen commanding the frame in the latest poster.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:13 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 08:13 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsAkshay KumarTrending

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