<p>One of the busiest actors in showbiz, Akshay Kumar, gave his fans and followers a sweet surprise by dropping a cool picture from his next comedy caper, <em>Welcome To The Jungle</em>.</p><p>Sharing a quirky poster, Akshay wrote, "Next… #WelcomeToTheJungle."</p>.<p>Walking a red carpet through the wilderness, Akshay is seen commanding the frame in the latest poster. The first look sparks the same iconic charm that defined his performance in the classic "Welcome" franchise. The poster instantly took his fans on a nostalgia trip, sparking his undeniable screen presence and charismatic style.</p><p>With his polished outfit and cool-tinted glasses, Akshay cuts a striking figure against the rugged jungle backdrop. Looking every bit the lead, he perfectly embodies the "commanding yet eccentric" energy that fans have come to expect from this cinematic universe.</p>.'Everything is VFX, no fun in how action films are made today', says Akshay Kumar.<p>What makes the look click instantly is the nostalgia factor. There’s a familiar coolness reminiscent of the cult charm he brought to Welcome, but this time it's mounted on a much grander scale.</p><p>The visual feels slicker, bigger and more movie-magic-like, while still holding onto the unmistakable Welcome flavour that audiences have loved for years. The first look is as much about comedy as it is about his star power, with Akshay carrying the same effortless charisma that made him such a natural fit for the franchise in the first place.</p>.<p>Scheduled for a June 26 release, the Ahmed Khan directorial Welcome To The Jungle is shaping up to be a box office heavyweight. With a star-studded ensemble cast and Akshay Kumar returning to his iconic comic space, this film is set to deliver the kind of grand-scale entertainment that fans have been waiting for.</p>