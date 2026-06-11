'Welcome To The Jungle' Trailer: Akshay Kumar leads massive 30-star cast into absolute chaos

<p>The much-awaited trailer for <em>Welcome To The Jungle</em> (also known as Welcome 3) has been released officially. The trailer instantly sparks nostalgia and laughter and is garnering positive responses from all quarters.</p><p>Directed by Ahmed Khan, the over four-minute-long trailer promises a high-octane blend of slapstick humour, wild action and an unprecedented level of cinematic chaos. The makers took to social media and wrote: </p><p>“<em>Film? Bilkul Fake! Danger? Ekdum Real! Survival Skills? Zero!</em></p><p><em>Get ready to see the wild side of madness 🌴🪖</em></p><p><em>#WelcomeToTheJungleTrailer Out Now: https://youtu.be/R704yP3dlXw</em></p><p><em>#WelcomeToTheJungle the chaos begins in cinemas from 26th June, 2026</em>."</p>.<p>Produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah, Welcome To The Jungle introduces a clever, meta-narrative twist. The trailer opens with Paresh Rawal wearing the director's hat, trying to film <em>Welcome To The Jungle</em>.</p><p>What follows is an absolute breakdown of order, filled with mistaken identities, exaggerated stunts, and deep-cut references to real-life anecdotes about the actors.</p>.Here's why Akshay Kumar charged just Rs 1.8 crore for 'Welcome To The Jungle'.<p>Akshay Kumar is introduced at the very end of the massive lineup, playing a once-highly-successful but currently "flop" hero trying to navigate the madness. The film also features a special appearance by legendary singer Daler Mehndi.</p><p>The makers spared no expense to match the "jungle" theme of the movie for its trailer launch. Breaking away from traditional theater previews, the team blocked out an entire stage at YRF Studio in Mumbai, constructing a massive, custom-built jungle set complete with a real waterfall, costing upwards of Rs.1.50 crore.</p><p>During the launch event, Akshay Kumar playfully addressed rumours regarding his acting fees when asked if he had charged a modest Rs 1.8 crore for the project.</p>.<p>"<em>To be honest, whoever told you that I've charged Rs 1.7 crores, maine utna bhi nahin liya. Mujhe utna bhi nahin mila</em>! (I didn't even get that much!)" Akshay joked. He went on to dedicate the film to the late writer-director Neeraj Vora.</p><p>He said, "<em>Neeraj ji had a huge contribution to my career and in my learning comedy</em>."</p><p>The biggest takeaway from the trailer is its grand star cast, which features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and others. The movie is all set to release worldwide on June 26, 2026.</p>