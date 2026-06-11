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'Welcome To The Jungle' Trailer: Akshay Kumar leads massive 30-star cast into absolute chaos

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the over four-minute-long trailer promises a high-octane blend of slapstick humour, wild action and an unprecedented level of cinematic chaos.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 11:15 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsAkshay KumarDisha PataniArshad WarsiJacqueline FernandezTrendingFilmyzilla

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