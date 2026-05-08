<p>Just as Aditya Dhar’s <em>Dhurandhar</em> fever was finally cooling down, a fresh revelation from co-producer Jyoti Deshpande has reignited the hype for <em>Dhurandhar 3</em>. Fans can look forward to a possible third chapter in the franchise, which would see<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh"> Ranveer Singh</a> reprise his role as Hamza Ali Mazhari to continue the story.</p><p>Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, co-producer Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves."</p>.Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar’ scripts history, becomes first Indian film series to cross Rs 3,000 crore box office collection.<p>By teasing that they still have 'something up their sleeves', the makers have triggered a massive wave of online speculation, leaving netizens eagerly counting down to the next big <em>Dhurandhar</em> update.</p><p>Despite the producer's hints, Rakesh Bedi, who played the famous character Jameel Jamali, has denied the possibility of <em>Dhurandhar 3</em>. Because the spy's mission ended with his successful return to his nation, any future instalments would likely feature a fresh set of stars rather than continuing the existing plot, he told <em>ZoOm</em>.</p>.After 'Dhurandhar', Aditya Dhar to reunite with Ranveer Singh for next big film: report.<p><em>Dhurandhar</em> is now India's most successful film franchise to date. By smashing through the Rs 3,000 crore ceiling, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar haven’t just made two hit movies; they’ve created a billion-dollar legacy that has completely changed the game for Indian cinema on the world stage.</p><p>As of May 8, 2026, Aditya Dhar's <em>Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge</em> has become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026. Surpassing Rs 1,791 crore worldwide in 50 days, with an India net collection of over Rs 1,140 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.</p>