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'We’re not done yet': Producer Jyoti Deshpande hints at ‘Dhurandhar 3’

Fans can look forward to a possible third chapter in the franchise, which would see Ranveer Singh reprise his role as Hamza Ali Mazhari to continue the story.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:14 IST
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