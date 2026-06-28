'We've been living separately for a year': Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp Season 2

<p>The premiere of <em>Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa</em> kicked off to a strong start, as fans tuned in to see a fresh batch of contestants open up about their personal lives.</p><p>However, the biggest shock hit during the very first episode when Akansha Chamola announced her separation from Gaurav Khanna. Akanksha said that she and her husband, popular <em>Anupamaa</em> actor, are getting a divorce, and the couple have been living separately for the past year.</p><p>Akanksha dropped the bombshell on stage when she was asked to share a deeply guarded personal secre. Akansha chose to lay bare the truth about her marriage.</p><p>"Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. Yes, we have been separated and living separately for the last year. It has not been made public. It was a mutual decision. We've been sitting on it for the last year," Akanksha said.</p>.<p>Akanksha further clarified that while the news will come as a shock to the public, the decision to end their nearly ten-year marriage was entirely mutual.</p><p>"Things are not bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other. We both don't think that we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future, and unfortunately, it's not with each other. There is no bad blood," she added.</p><p>The news immediately puts the spotlight back on the couple's contrasting views on parenthood. While competing on Bigg Boss, Gaurav Khanna had openly supported Akanksha's decision not to have children, despite acknowledging his own initial wishes to expand their family.</p><p>Gaurav had shared with co-contestants, "I have been married for nine years now, but we don't have kids, as I am carrying forward the wish of my wife." </p><p>"Once you have loved someone, you have to see it through, right?," he added.</p>.<p>Akanksha had also spoken about during the family week of the show, saying that she wanted to prioritize her career and personal ambitions and simply lacked the internal inclination toward motherhood.</p>.<p>The couple tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a traditional ceremony in Kanpur after dating for several years. While Gaurav Khanna has yet to issue an official statement following the broadcast, Akanksha's raw transparency sets a heavy, high-stakes tone for the rest of her journey inside the <em>Lock Upp</em> house. </p><p>The highly anticipated reality show <em>Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa</em> is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and is streaming on Netflix.</p>