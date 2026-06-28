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'We've been living separately for a year': Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp Season 2

Akanksha said that she and her husband, popular Anupamaa actor, are getting a divorce, and the couple have been living separately for the past year.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 08:19 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 08:19 IST
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