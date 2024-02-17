What do Vijay’s films say about his politics?

A feature I noticed in the films is the antagonism created against uniformed representatives of the law. Vijay thrashes policemen in both 'Sarkar' and 'Leo'. This would be unthinkable in a Kannada film where policemen are unloved too, but there is no gleeful portrayal of them being roughed up. The police are emblems of the nation-state — and not of local authority — and Tamil Nadu has kept a much greater distance from the nation than the region addressed by Kannada popular cinema. In 'Leo', the protagonist grabs an insolent Hindi-speaking police officer by the throat. He gets a mild-looking Tamil-speaking policeman to protect him but it appears that it is the policeman who needs protection. We could interpret this turn as Vijay affirming his place in Tamil Nadu rather than India. That is perhaps the first clarification that a new political entrant in Tamil Nadu needs to give — his loyalty to region and language.