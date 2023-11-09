What fuels the 'manic creativity' of Joan Baez

3. A Certain Tree: I sleep in my big oak tree most nights in the summer. I have a platform 20 feet up, held in place by ropes and bamboo. There's a ladderlike stair which is way too steep. Having fallen from it once, I now use a climbing harness to get up and down -- so my friends won't live in a constant state of panic and have to try and hide the panic from me. So I won't worry that they are worried, and we don't have to talk about it, and I can just get on with my life. The tree is named Frank. He named himself.