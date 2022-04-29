What’s on OTT ?

Here is a list of films and shows for you to watch out for this week across many OTT platforms.

Top picks

Ozark (Series/English): Catch the remaining half of the finale for one of the most successful and critically acclaimed, multiple Emmy award winner shows on Netflix.

Gaslit (Series/English): A different and an untold take on the infamous Watergate scandal featuring Sean Penn and Julia Roberts. Streaming on Lionsgate Play.

We Own This City (Series/English): From the creators of ‘The Wire’ and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green of ‘King Richard’ fame, the series is based on a book by investigative journalist Justin Fenton. It is a true story of one of the most startling police corruption scandals. Streaming on Disney Hotstar.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (Film/Hindi): Featuring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s extravagant period drama is based on the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ by Hussain Zaidi. It sketches the inspiring life of Gangubai, madam of a brothel in Kamathipura area in Mumbai. Streaming on Netflix.

Also Released

365 Days: This Day (Film/Polish): Sequel to ‘365 Days’, this erotic thriller is streaming on Netflix.

Undone (Series/English): This is the second season of the adult animated psychological comedy-drama. Out on Amazon Prime Video.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe (Documentary/English): A true crime investigative documentary that digs into a compilation of tapes about the conspiracy surrounding Monroe’s death. Out on Netflix.

The 7 Lives of Lea (Series/French): An intriguing and fascinating tale of time travel where the protagonist stumbles upon the body of a teenager who had disappeared thirty years ago. She travels back in time to 1991 and wakes up every morning in the body of a different person. Watch it on Netflix.