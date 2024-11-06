What to know about 'The Apprentice,' the controversial Donald Trump biopic

It opens with a disclaimer that a few aspects of the story are imagined but notes that most of it is documented.

The reality? While books and articles have over the years speculated about some kind of hair procedure, the former president has consistently denied it.

As for the accusation of rape, in her divorce deposition in 1990, Ivana Trump, under oath, detailed an assault by Trump. Journalist Harry Hurt III obtained the testimony and wrote about it in his 1993 book, "Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump." But she later walked back her claim and said she hadn't intended for her description to be taken literally.

"As a woman, I felt violated, as the love and tenderness which he normally exhibited towards me was absent," Ivana Trump, who died in 2022, said in a statement provided by Trump's legal team added to the book. "I referred to this as a 'rape,' but I do not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense."

Trump has denied the accusation.