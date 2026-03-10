<p>Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates set sail for the legendary Grand Line, encountering wondrous new lands and fresh dangers in their quest for treasure.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 10, 2026</p>.<p>A heartbroken 15th-century ruler turns to darkness, becoming a creature of the night after losing his bride. His eternal life takes a fateful turn in the streets of London when he encounters a woman who appears to be his reincarnated wife, sparking a hunt that seals his tragic end.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video (Rent)</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 10, 2026</p>.<p>Based on the 2017 novel, this film follows retired Irish couple Gerry and Stella Gilmore on a strained weekend in Amsterdam. As they navigate the city, a 40-year marriage begins to unravel under the weight of alcoholism, religious tension, and haunting memories of the Northern Ireland Troubles.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video (Rent)</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 10, 2026</p>.<p>After his wedding falls apart, Matt (Kevin James) heads to Italy for a 'party of one' honeymoon. Amidst the heartbreak, he finds unexpected comfort in a charming local named Gia, leading to a third-act turn and a musical cameo you won’t see coming.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video (Rent)</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 10, 2026</p>.<p>Amanda Seyfried stars as Ann Lee in this sweeping musical drama, tracing the 18th-century Manchester woman’s journey from a traumatic childhood to the birth of the Shaker movement. The film explores her discovery of ecstatic worship and her bold migration to America, where she established a pioneering, celibate utopian society.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video (Rent)</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 10, 2026</p>.<p>Derrick Stroup throws it back to the '90s with a nostalgic set about childhood rituals, pre-internet life and why cigarettes should make a comeback.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 10, 2026</p>.<p>Nicole Kidman stars as Dr Kay Scarpetta in this dual-timeline series, tracking the brilliant forensic pathologist from the 1990s to today. As she hunts a serial killer who has mastered forensic science, Scarpetta must navigate grisly crimes and her own inner turmoil.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 11, 2026</p>.<p>Nana Patekar makes his digital debut in <em>Sankalp</em>, a gritty socio-political drama directed by Prakash Jha. Playing a modern-day Chanakya, Patekar’s character uses strategic mentorship to manipulate and master Indian politics.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Amazon MX Player</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 11, 2026</p>.<p>With rare access and no holds barred, the acclaimed documentarian investigates a growing ultra-masculine network and its controversial influencers.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 11, 2026</p>.<p>Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates in this dating series. Is love truly ageless, or will the years come between them?</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 11, 2026</p>.<p>Newly married, Mel and Jack pursue their dream of adopting a baby, while old loves smoulder and new threats challenge Virgin River.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 12, 2026</p>.<p>New season. New singles. New drama. As they date and get engaged sight unseen, which of these Swedish couples will discover that love is truly blind?</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 12, 2026</p>.<p>Come for the meet-cutes, stay for the wedding bells. Hopeful romantics fall in love based solely on their inner beauty in this hit dating experiment.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 12, 2026</p>.<p>Starring Shiva Kandukuri and Rajeev Kanakala, this Telugu drama follows Raja, a young man eager to leave his father's 400-year-old Hyderabadi cafe for a life abroad. After his father’s passing, Raja is forced to take the reins, sparking a profound personal transformation as he fights to protect the family legacy.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: ETvWin</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 12, 2026</p>.<p>Priyanka Mohan stars as a woman chasing a K-drama fantasy in Seoul, only to be abandoned by the person she trusted. Directed by Ra Karthik, this 2026 Tamil drama captures her transformation from a heartbroken dreamer into a strong, independent woman in a foreign land.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 12, 2026</p>.<p>Ravi Teja stars as Ram, a Hyderabad winemaker whose trip to Spain takes a messy turn. After a fling with Manasa (Ashika Ranganath) while hiding his marriage to Balamani (Dimple Hayathi), Ram faces chaos when his secret life follows him back home.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>Directed by KV Anudeep, this fast-paced Telugu rom-com stars Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar. <em>Funky</em> dives into the chaotic and unpredictable side of modern love, blending quirky humour with an unconventional romantic storyline.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>Directed by Ganesh Chandra, this Tamil romantic drama stars Ajay Dhishan and RK Dhanusha as a couple facing the aftermath of a single, impulsive moment. The film explores how a violent road rage incident shatters their bond, forcing them to navigate a painful breakup.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil & Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>A housekeeping worker with a hidden gift for cooking challenges a formidable Head Chef at a secretive luxury resort. Starring Vijay Kumar Rajendran, this drama follows Vetri’s journey to break through class barriers and fulfill his culinary dreams.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>This series follows Veera and his three friends as they fight to rescue <em>Namma Seidhi</em>, his grandfather’s local paper. It’s a heartfelt look at friendship and the struggle to preserve print journalism against the odds.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>Season 3 of Aspirants pits DM Abhilash Sharma against Sandeep Ohlan in a legal and personal war. As corruption allegations surface, the story shifts between the past and present to reveal the truth behind their bitter confrontation.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>Paresh Rawal stars as Vishnu Das, an Agra tour guide whose life unravels after a drunken, viral video. This courtroom drama follows his fight for redemption after his claim that the Taj Mahal is a Hindu temple turns him into a social outcast.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Lionsgate Play</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>In <em>Zootopia 2</em>, officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde go undercover to hunt a fugitive pit viper named Gary (Ke Huy Quan). Their investigation leads to a dangerous conspiracy involving the powerful Lynxley family and a hidden history that threatens to tear the city apart.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English & Others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>In this 75-minute found-footage horror, two officers attempt to bury the truth after a panicked domestic call turns fatal. However, their bodycam footage reveals they aren't alone, as sinister supernatural forces begin to hunt them for their cover-up.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Shudder</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>Starring Zachary Levi and Marshall Cook, this Paramount+ thriller recounts the true story of four friends stranded in the Gulf of Mexico. Based on the 2010 book, the film follows their harrowing struggle for survival after their boat capsizes during a 2009 fishing trip.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Paramount+</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>In 1980s rural Karnataka, an honest man rises to lead his village against a tyrannical landlord. When a young constable witnesses the landlord's fatal cruelty toward an innocent family, his arrival sparks a powerful grassroots movement to topple the oppressive regime.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Kannada</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>In this 2025 YA horror-thriller, Sloane Price (a teenager battling depression and past abuse) seeks refuge in her barricaded high school during a zombie apocalypse. As survival strategies turn violent, Sloane must navigate both the monsters outside and the fractures within her group of classmates.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video (Rent)</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>When a young, naïve single mother gets embroiled in a murder during an island getaway, her sisters rush to help. But they only make things worse.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 13, 2026</p>.<p>A blind-dating series that favours humour over aesthetics. Through its 'Wingman Edition' lens, the show tests if a lasting romantic spark can be ignited based solely on conversation and personality.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 14, 2026</p>.<p>Led by Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, this drama follows the wealthy Clyburn family as they trade New York City for Montana’s Madison River valley. In the wake of a tragic loss, the series explores their raw, emotional journey through grief and healing in the rugged American West.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 15, 2026</p>.<p>Ten celebrity couples face off in this new Telugu reality series, testing their love through a series of grueling physical and emotional challenges. With Sreemukhi hosting and a star-studded judging panel, the ten-week social experiment pushes every relationship to its limit.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 15, 2026</p>.<p>Edward Burns returns to direct The Family McMullen, the long-awaited follow-up to his breakout hit The Brothers McMullen. Starring Connie Britton and Tracee Ellis Ross, this comedy-drama reunites the New York Irish-American brothers to explore their lives and family bonds decades later.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: March 15, 2026</p>