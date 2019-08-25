What's different makes you stronger: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, who reprises her title role in Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", says the sequel will explore the question about what constitutes a family and whether someone's differences should be seen as a weakness.

Jolie, one of the biggest stars of Hollywood, also revealed her look from upcoming Marvel movie "The Eternals" in which she will play the role of fierce warrior Thena, at D23 Expo.

While not many details are out about her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the actor had more to share about Maleficent, including a new footage.

The actor said she missed playing Maleficent, whose bond with her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) is threatened by the outside world in the sequel to the 2014 film.

"We brought two people, two creatures, who were stark enemies in many ways, together. They are family and they have love for each other. In this one, we return and we see that now Aurora is older and they are facing new challenges, and it is being emphasised to them how different they are and they are encouraged to not be a family and pulled apart by their differences.

"So we really pose the question and fight for belief that what's different makes you stronger. And what is family? What defines a family is what you believe in and how you love and what you stand for. It's not just blood and it's not because you are the same," Jolie said.

The actor then, along with Sean Bailey, president, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, invited the rest of the cast to the stage.

Michelle Pfeiffer, who is playing the role of Queen Ingrith, Prince Phillip's mother, said she wanted to be a part of the film because it had both Jolie and Fanning.

"I was really excited to work with these two… There is always a sense of belonging when you meet up actors of similar background and you have same experiences but when you add, and on top of working with women, it is this sense of feeling safe and I like the script and really loved the first film. I'm thrilled to join this amazing story," she said.

Chiwetel Ejiofor was also present at the panel. In the film, directed by Joachim Ronning, the actor play Connal.

Fanning said it was special to return for the sequel of a movie that has been loved by the audience.

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" releases on October 18 this year.