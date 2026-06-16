What's new on OTT this week: 'Drishyam 3', 'Save The Tiger 3', 'I Will Find You' & more to watch

<p>Desperate to find water, residents of a parched village start digging a new well. What they find is not water but a dinosaur fossil. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Yogi Babu, Raichal Rabecca, George Maryan</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Tamil</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 16, 2026</p>.<p>A celebration of life filled with raw honesty, surreal bursts of imagination, and brazen irreverence, <em>Andre Is An Idiot</em> shows us what it really means to live happily, truthfully, and hilariously. In this Sundance award winning documentary, Andre Riccardi sets out to chronicle his final journey after receiving a diagnosis he could have prevented, through comedic storytelling and fantastical stop-motion interludes. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Andre Riccardi</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 17, 2026</p>.<p>Nick and Noah face the ultimate test of their love as Noah embarks on her new life at Oxford University while Nick remains in London, working for his father's company. Separated by distance and surrounded by mounting pressures; jealousy, ambition, and forces determined to tear them apart - they must risk everything to prove their bond can survive against all odds.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Eve Macklin</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English </p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 17, 2026</p>.<p>Wrongfully imprisoned for murdering his own son, a father sets out on a desperate rescue mission after learning the boy may still be alive.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, and Milo Ventimiglia</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 18, 2026</p>.<p>Set in the heart of Punjab, it is a gritty revenge thriller about Bobby - a quiet, recently deported NRI whose life turns upside down when his brother Bunty mysteriously disappears. What begins as a desperate search quickly unravels a sinister human-trafficking syndicate disguised as a Canada immigration network. With Inspector Dosanjh and Bunty’s wife by his side, Bobby must confront corruption, betrayal, and his own fears to become an unlikely hero. A powerful tale of brotherhood, courage, and the fight for justice where an ordinary man rises against an extraordinary evil.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon MX Player</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, Aasheema Vardaan</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 18, 2026</p>.<p>Georgekutty is not just protecting his family from the world, he is protecting them from the truth, and from the burden of what binds them together. Now, as new forces begin to close in, more organized and determined than ever before, the cracks in his carefully built calm start to widen. The threat is no longer just external; it presses against his conscience, his relationships, and the fragile normalcy he has tried so hard to create. And as the walls slowly tighten around him and his family, how much more is Georgekutty willing to sacrifice.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Mohanlal, Meena and Asha Sharath </p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 18, 2026</p>.<p>When a young woman mysteriously vanishes from a luxury resort, staff and guests alike become suspects — trapped inside until the truth comes out.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Ana Garcés, Tomy Aguilera, and Victoria Kantch</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 19, 2026</p>.<p>A young woman's hilariously confessional voicemails to her late sister are unknowingly redirected to a stranger, who begins to fall in love from afar.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Zoey Deutch, Nick Robinson, and Nick Offerman</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 19, 2026</p>.<p>A detective teams up with his ex-wife's new husband to chase down her kidnappers. Can this unlikely duo put aside their differences for one wild rescue?</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Jin Sun-kyu, Gong Myoung, and Kim Ji-suk</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Korean</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 19, 2026</p>.<p>What happens when three frustrated husbands become loudly rant about their martial woes in a bar? They become the news.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Priyadarshi, Jordaar Sujatha, Chaitanya Krishna, Deviyani Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam, Pavani Gangireddy and Vennela Kishore</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Telugu</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 19, 2026</p>.<p>Colin Farrell is John Sugar—a dashing private eye navigating the dark corners of sunny LA, haunted by a secret too dangerous to expose.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Apple TV</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Colin Farrell, Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Sasha Calle, and Shea Whigham</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 19, 2026</p>.<p>Shanvika has revenge on her mind. Kuldeep is trapped between his conscience, betrayal and dark politics.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Sanchita Basu, Dhaval Thakur and others</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 19, 2026</p>.<p>A kidnapping gone wrong... or a game you didn't see coming? Missing pieces, dark secrets, and a truth that changes every second. What really happened to Aliya Basu?</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Lionsgate Play</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Raima Sen, Vinay Pathak and Salim Diwan</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Hindi, Bengali</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 19, 2026</p>.<p>Hyderabad is on edge as a serial killer stages murders as famous paintings. ACP Krishna and journalist Radha investigate, uncovering links to a student and a principal, racing to stop the next planned killing.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Lionsgate Play</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Sambeet Acharya, Jo Sharma and Subhalekha Sudhakar</p><p><strong>Language:</strong> Telugu, Hindi</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 19, 2026</p>.<p>When a covert CIA agent returns to London Station, his romance with a love he left behind reignites -- hurling them into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Amazon Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast:</strong> Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Richard Gere, Katherine Waterston and John Magaro</p><p><strong>Language: </strong>English</p><p><strong>Date:</strong> June 21, 2026</p>