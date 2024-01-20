JOIN US
Homeentertainment

What's on OTT this week: 'Fallen Leaves', 'Kubra'; movies and series

Film critic and curator Harish Mallya handpicks movies and series to watch over the weekend.
Last Updated 20 January 2024, 11:47 IST

Film critic and curator Harish Mallya handpicks movies and series to watch over the weekend.

Recommended picks

Fallen Leaves

Streaming on MUBI

Finnish language

Directed by Aki Kaurismaki

Ansa, a single woman, lives and works in a supermarket in Helsinki. One night she meets Holappa, an equally lonely and alcohol-dependent worker. Despite adversity and misunderstandings, they try to build a relationship.

True Detective Season 3

Streaming on JioCinema

English language

Created by Nic Pizzolatto

The season is set in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, and follows the investigation behind the disappearance of eight men from a research station.

American Nightmare

Streaming on Netflix

English language

This true-crime show examines the case of Denise Huskins, who police accused of faking her kidnap in a Gone Girl-style plot. It’s an elevated example of the normally schlocky genre.

The Bequeathed

Streaming on Netflix

Korean language

Created by Yeon Sang-ho, Min Hong-nam, Hwang Eun-young

A six-episode slow burner with a dark and sinister twist. After the death of an unknown uncle, a woman inherits a burial ground and finds herself in the centre of a string of murders and dark secrets.

Kubra

Streaming on Netflix

Turkish language

Directed by Yağmur Taylan, Durul Taylan

The show presents an intriguing premise that pitches societal responsibilities, expectations, and scepticism against religion and faith.

Also released

Philips (Malayalam | ManoramaMax),The Kitchen (English | Netflix), Extra Ordinary Man (Telugu | Hotstar), OMOM (Tamil | Aha), Jab Mila Tu (Hindi | JioCinema Series), Dumb Money (English | Netflix), Sixty Minutes (German | Netflix), Zorro (Spanish | Prime Series), Blue Beetle (English | Jio Cinema), My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (English | JioCinema), Where The Crawdads Sing (English | SonyLiv), A Shop For Killers (Korean | Hotstar Series), Death and Other Details (English | Hotstar Series), Indian Police Force (Hindi | Prime Series)

(Published 20 January 2024, 11:47 IST)
