What's on OTT this week: 'Fallen Leaves', 'Kubra'; movies and series

Film critic and curator Harish Mallya handpicks movies and series to watch over the weekend.

Recommended picks

Fallen Leaves

Streaming on MUBI

Finnish language

Directed by Aki Kaurismaki

Ansa, a single woman, lives and works in a supermarket in Helsinki. One night she meets Holappa, an equally lonely and alcohol-dependent worker. Despite adversity and misunderstandings, they try to build a relationship.