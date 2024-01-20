What's on OTT this week: 'Fallen Leaves', 'Kubra'; movies and series

Film critic and curator Harish Mallya handpicks movies and series to watch over the weekend.
Recommended picks
Fallen Leaves
Streaming on MUBI
Finnish language
Directed by Aki Kaurismaki
Ansa, a single woman, lives and works in a supermarket in Helsinki. One night she meets Holappa, an equally lonely and alcohol-dependent worker. Despite adversity and misunderstandings, they try to build a relationship.
True Detective Season 3
Streaming on JioCinema
English language
Created by Nic Pizzolatto
The season is set in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, and follows the investigation behind the disappearance of eight men from a research station.
American Nightmare
Streaming on Netflix
English language
This true-crime show examines the case of Denise Huskins, who police accused of faking her kidnap in a Gone Girl-style plot. It’s an elevated example of the normally schlocky genre.
The Bequeathed
Streaming on Netflix
Korean language
Created by Yeon Sang-ho, Min Hong-nam, Hwang Eun-young
A six-episode slow burner with a dark and sinister twist. After the death of an unknown uncle, a woman inherits a burial ground and finds herself in the centre of a string of murders and dark secrets.
Kubra
Streaming on Netflix
Turkish language
Directed by Yağmur Taylan, Durul Taylan
The show presents an intriguing premise that pitches societal responsibilities, expectations, and scepticism against religion and faith.
Also released
Philips (Malayalam | ManoramaMax),The Kitchen (English | Netflix), Extra Ordinary Man (Telugu | Hotstar), OMOM (Tamil | Aha), Jab Mila Tu (Hindi | JioCinema Series), Dumb Money (English | Netflix), Sixty Minutes (German | Netflix), Zorro (Spanish | Prime Series), Blue Beetle (English | Jio Cinema), My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (English | JioCinema), Where The Crawdads Sing (English | SonyLiv), A Shop For Killers (Korean | Hotstar Series), Death and Other Details (English | Hotstar Series), Indian Police Force (Hindi | Prime Series)