Homeentertainment

What's on OTT this week: Masters of the Air, Griselda; movies and series

Film critic and curator Harish Mallya handpicks movies and series to watch over the weekend
Last Updated 27 January 2024, 02:30 IST

Film critic and curator Harish Mallya handpicks movies and series to watch over the weekend. Recommended picks

Masters of the Air 

English, streaming on AppleTV 

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga; Dee Rees; Anna Boden; Ryan Fleck; Tim Van Patten

Spielberg and Hanks’s Band of Brothers follow-up in a classic. During World War II, airmen risked their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lA-1JCRguZ0

Griselda 

English, streaming on Netflix

Directed by Andrés Baiz

The team behind 'Narcos', which told Escobar’s story, has seized the opportunity with this six-part miniseries. Griselda is the saga of a terrifying female drug lord.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcF0A-Gy-Ng

Expats 

English, streaming on Prime Video

Created by Lulu Wang

Featuring Nicole Kidman, the limited series gives an insight into the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit group of expatriates living in Hong Kong.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whHb3ClSdrQ

Also released

SamBahadur (Hindi/Zee5), Neru (Malayalam/Hotstar), Animal (Hindi/Netflix), Fight Club (Tamil/Hotstar), Karmma Calling (Hindi/Hotstar Series), and Badland Hunters (Korean/Netflix).

(Compiled by Harish Mallya)

