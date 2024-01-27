What's on OTT this week: Masters of the Air, Griselda; movies and series

Film critic and curator Harish Mallya handpicks movies and series to watch over the weekend. Recommended picks
Masters of the Air
English, streaming on AppleTV
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga; Dee Rees; Anna Boden; Ryan Fleck; Tim Van Patten
Spielberg and Hanks’s Band of Brothers follow-up in a classic. During World War II, airmen risked their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lA-1JCRguZ0
Griselda
English, streaming on Netflix
Directed by Andrés Baiz
The team behind 'Narcos', which told Escobar’s story, has seized the opportunity with this six-part miniseries. Griselda is the saga of a terrifying female drug lord.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcF0A-Gy-Ng
Expats
English, streaming on Prime Video
Created by Lulu Wang
Featuring Nicole Kidman, the limited series gives an insight into the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit group of expatriates living in Hong Kong.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whHb3ClSdrQ
Also released
SamBahadur (Hindi/Zee5), Neru (Malayalam/Hotstar), Animal (Hindi/Netflix), Fight Club (Tamil/Hotstar), Karmma Calling (Hindi/Hotstar Series), and Badland Hunters (Korean/Netflix).
(Compiled by Harish Mallya)