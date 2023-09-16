When a plane crashed into the twin towers: 9/11 recall

Much like many other disastrous historic events, the 9/11 Twin Tower terror attack left a mark across arts and cinema. Many films in Hindi and Hollywood are based on the attack and the incidents surrounding it. As we crossed the 22nd anniversary of the event last week, Showtime curates a list of films based on the event.
Hindi
Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota (2006)
This drama film contains four stories, which intertwine in the background of the 9/11 attack. It circles around four individuals from different parts of India, who have boarded a flight bound for the US. They find themselves in an unfortunate situation when the flight is hijacked after take-off. It is a Naseeruddin Shah directorial, and stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ayesha Takia, Paresh Rawal, Saroj Khan, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Ankur Khanna.
Where: Amazon Prime Video
My Name is Khan (2010)
Rizwan Khan, a Muslim man, who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome goes to San Francisco, USA, where he meets Mandira, a Hindu single mother. Rizwan falls in love with her, marries her and they start a life together. However, after the 9/11 attacks, most Muslims are discriminated against in the US. Rizwan and Mandira’s life also gets affected by an incident. To clear his name and clarify that he is ‘not a terrorist’, Rizwan sets on a journey to meet the President of the United States.
Where: Apple TV
English
World Trade Center (2006)
This docudrama starring Nicholas Cage and Michael Peña in lead roles, revolves around the ordeal of two members of the Port Authority Police who were trapped under the rubble of the collapsed World Trade Center. Distributed by Paramount Pictures, the film was directed by Oliver Stone.
Where: Apple TV
Reign Over Me (2007)
This drama film, written and directed by Mike Binder, and produced by his brother Jack Binder, stars Adam Sandler, Jada Pinkett Smith and Liv Tyler, among others. The film is woven around the story of former college roommates and friends Alan and Charlie — the latter is struggling with mental health issues after losing his family in the terror attack.
Where: Apple TV
Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
This action-thriller is based on the story of Maya Harris, an unshakeable CIA agent whose work made the raid by the Navy SEAL Team Six possible, the one that killed Osama Bin Laden, who was the mastermind of the 9/11 attack. Her character is based on the experiences of several CIA officers who helped track Laden. The movie is directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal. It stars Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Reda Kateb, Mark Strong, Chris Pratt, among others.
Where: airtelxstream.in
The Report (2019)
The film follows idealistic Senate staffer Daniel J Jones, who has been tasked with leading an investigation into the CIA’s post 9/11 Detention and Interrogation Program. The storyline slowly uncovers several shocking secrets, which are covered in Jones’s 6,700-page report. The film is directed by Scott Z Burns. It stars Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Ted Levine, Michael C Hall and Tim Blake Nelson, among others.
Where: Amazon Prime Video
Worth (2021)
Directed by Sara Colangelo, ‘Worth’ is about how an attorney in Washington DC struggles against bureaucracy and politics while handling the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. He finds it challenging when he has to negotiate compensation for the victims’ families and has to find the right ‘worth’ for human life. The film is inspired by true incidents. Its cast includes Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, Stanley Tucci, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, and Laura Benanti.
Where: Amazon Prime Video