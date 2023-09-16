When a plane crashed into the twin towers: 9/11 recall

Rizwan Khan, a Muslim man, who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome goes to San Francisco, USA, where he meets Mandira, a Hindu single mother. Rizwan falls in love with her, marries her and they start a life together. However, after the 9/11 attacks, most Muslims are discriminated against in the US. Rizwan and Mandira’s life also gets affected by an incident. To clear his name and clarify that he is ‘not a terrorist’, Rizwan sets on a journey to meet the President of the United States.