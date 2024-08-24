When lovers reunite

If sentimentalism has its share of patrons, many films over the years have also shown that better wisdom, in the form of bittersweet resolutions, can also prevail in storytelling. In Sydney Pollack’s ‘The Way We Were’ (1974), Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford’s characters Katie and Hubbell forge an unlikely companionship and give it their best shot, until they no longer can. The two decide to part ways on friendly terms and even though the urge to not give up on one another pokes them one final time, they choose to turn different ways not only because it is wise to do so, but also out of respect for what they once had.