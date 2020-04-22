When Vijay said he wanted to play a negative role like the ones played by Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay is arguably one of the biggest and most sought-after names in the Tamil film industry and enjoys a strong fan following due to his grand reel image. According to a leading website, ‘Thalapathy’ had once spoken about essaying negative roles on the big screen and said that he was ready to take the risk provided writers came up with characters similar to the ones essayed by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in movies like Darr and Baazigar.

The Jilla hero had also made it clear that he had no qualms about doing ‘predictable’ movies as they were being appreciated by the target audience.

Vijay, who is best known for stealing the show with his paisa vasool mass dialogues and effective action sequences, played the antagonist in the 1998 release Priyamudan and impressed a section of the audience with his intense performance. The Vincent Selva-directed movie, which revolved around the exploits of a possessive young man, clicked with critics and emerged as a commercial success.

Coming to the present, Vijay was last seen in the sports-drama Bigil that featured him in the role of a soccer coach and set the box office on fire. The Atlee-helmed biggie, however, could not reach its potential as it faced competition from the Karthi starrer Kaithi. The film had an impressive cast that included Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Kathir, and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff.

Vijay will next be seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Master that features him in the role of a professor. The actioner, reportedly, has quite a few gripping sequences that have the potential to elevate the character played by the star to the next level. The cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan. The eagerly-awaited flick was supposed to arrive in theatres on April 9 but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has brought the country to a standstill.

Source: IBTimes