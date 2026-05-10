<p>Nepotism has always been a hot topic in Bollywood. And while several actors have spoken about the ills of nepotism, others have argued that "nepo kids" tend to have higher performance pressure and a greater burden of legacy.</p><p>Now, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kriti%20sanon">Kriti Sanon</a> has given her two cents on the pressing issue.</p><p>In an interview with <a href="https://www.gqindia.com/content/gq-hype-ive-earned-every-opportunity-nothing-has-been-handed-to-me-says-kriti-sanon">GQ</a>, Kriti has opened about the challenges she has faced throughout her journey while making a place for herself in the industry.</p><p>While it is a well-known fact that <em>Mimi</em> was a career-defining project for Kriti, things, however, didn't come easy before it. Kriti reflected on the time when she lost roles to star kids and, as a result, dealt with "phases of frustration".</p><p>"Before <em>Mimi</em>, I went through phases of frustration…wanting to do more – knowing I was capable of more, but lacked opportunities. There were roles I came very close to that eventually went to star kids, something that was beyond my control. When you don’t come from a film background, there’s a great amount of uncertainty you have to deal with. It has been a process of gradual growth, with me taking risks and making more intentional choices. I have earned every opportunity; nothing has been handed to me," Kriti said.</p>.Kriti Sanon reunites with Varun Dhawan for post-credit dance number in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' .<p>Kriti also touched upon on another pressing issue which is still prevalent and opened up about the gender disparity that the actresses continue to face in the industry.</p><p>Highlighting how the actresses are often the first ones to face the brunt of financial cut-offs, Kriti revealed, "There’s been some struggle around money. When they (producers) have to cut corners, they often negotiate down the female lead’s fee, even though a large chunk of the budget goes to the male actor."</p><p>She also spoke about how patriarchy is still deeply rooted but is not always visible and explained how it affects the female actors. </p><p>"Patriarchy is still deeply ingrained in the industry, and we have to keep shaking things up to move towards equality. It shows up in the smallest ways, too. For instance, there’s often a tendency on a film set to check if the female actor is ready first, so the male actor doesn’t have to wait. It’s subconscious, but it needs to change," she said.</p><p>She added, "I’ve always tried to stand up for myself, but early in my career, it was difficult to voice everything. I remember small things, like a male co-star, who wasn’t a senior, getting a better car. Of course, it wasn’t about the car, but about being respected equally. Most producers and directors today are progressive, but these biases still exist."</p>.'Hottest character I’ve done so far': Kriti Sanon on her 'Cocktail 2' role.<p><strong>Kriti Sanon's upcoming projects</strong></p><p>Kriti Sanon will be next seen in the romantic drama <em>Cocktail 2</em>. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, the Homi Adajania directorial is scheduled to release on June 19, 2026, in theatres.</p>