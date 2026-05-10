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'When you don’t come from a film background, there’s a great amount of uncertainty': Kriti Sanon addresses nepotism in Bollywood

In a recent interview, Kriti has opened about the challenges she has faced throughout her journey, before getting her breakthrough project 'Mimi', while making a place for herself in the industry.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 11:40 IST
Entertainment NewsKriti SanoncelebritiesBollywood filmsNepotismTrendingFilmyzilla

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