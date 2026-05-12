<p>Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking the red carpet for L'Oreal at<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cannes-film-festival"> Cannes</a> has been an unsaid tradition for the last 20 years.</p><p>From glamourous sarees to Cinderella gowns, The Queen of Cannes, as her fans call her lovingly, Aishwarya has been serving looks while ruling the red carpet for the past years. Be it with the choice of her bold lipsticks or grand outfits, Aishwarya's over two-decade long legacy has never failed to left a mark.</p><p>But this year things seem to be different. As L'Oreal Paris unveiled the posters of it's ambassadors for Cannes, Aishwarya was no where to be seen.</p><p>In a promotional video shared on Instagram, L'Oreal Paris featured the iconic Hotel Marinez all dressed up for Cannes.</p><p>The video also showed giant posters of the ambassadors being unfurled. Alia Bhatt, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Helen Mirren were among the ones featured. </p>.Watch| Trisha gets mobbed, struggles to find way out after Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.<p>Aishwarya's absence in the campaign was loud, as soon after the video was shared, fans started questioning the brand: Where is Aishwarya?</p><p>A fan wrote in the comment section of the post, "It is shocking to see Alia’s face there and not Aishwarya Rai’s..a legend who’s been a brand ambassador for two decades. Very sad."</p><p>Another asked, "what is this ??? where is Aishwarya Rai poster??"</p><p>One more commented, "Where is Aishwarya. She will always remain the OG brand ambassador of Loreal."</p><p>Another fan commented angrily, "where is aish..very sad L'Oreal, she made L'Oreal popular."</p><p>Another comment read, "What happened L’Oreal? Did you forget the way she raised your brand in India?"</p><p>Hundreds of comment asking "Where is Aishwarya" flooded the comment section of L'Oreal's Instagram post.</p>.DH Interview | 'Even the bigger actors get typecast': Gautam Rode says he is always conscious of roles he picks.<p><strong>Alia Bhatt featured in campaign</strong></p><p>While many questioned the absence of Aishwarya and expressed disappointment, some celebrated Alia for being featured in the campaign.</p><p>This is Alia's second consecutive year as a Global Ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.</p><p>The fresh change and the shifting focus to Alia from Aishwarya doesn't seem to sit too well with the fans as many urged the brand to not forget the decades long association with the veteran ambassador.</p><p>Meanwhile, the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 12, 2026, and will run through May 23, 2026.</p>