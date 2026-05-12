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'Where is Aishwarya?': Fans upset after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan snubbed from L'Oreal Paris Cannes campaign

As L'Oreal Paris unveiled the posters of it's ambassadors for the 79th edition of Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya was no where to be seen. The poster, however, featured Alia Bhatt, instead.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 04:49 IST
Entertainment Newsalia bhattCannesAishwarya Rai BachchanFilm festivalTrendingFilmyzilla

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