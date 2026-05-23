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Where is Kannada cinema's new wave?

The industry’s silence in the last two months has been difficult to ignore. But Kannada cinema is perhaps now entering a phase where quieter, more personal stories are beginning to pique interest.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 22:42 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 22:42 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaKannada Film Industry

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