Golden Globe 2024 winners: Here's where to watch all the movies & shows

The 2024 Golden Globes saw a host of talented filmmakers and actors take center stage, as exceptional performances and entertaining offerings clinched the awards.
Top accolades were won by Jesse Armstrong's satirical drama series Succession and Christopher Nolan's epic historical thriller Oppenheimer at the 81st Golden Globes, which marked Hollywood's star-studded start of its yearly awards season.
Wondering where to watch the movies and shows that won this year's Golden Globes? We have the list right here.
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Winner - Oppenheimer
Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an epic biographical thriller film which was released in 2023. In the movie, Cillian Murphy plays J Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who is recognized as the "father of the atomic bomb" due to his contribution to the Manhattan Project, the World War II initiative that produced the first nuclear bombs.
This film can be accessed on Amazon Prime Videos, Zee5 and Apple TV with paid subscriptions. The movie can also be purchased on Youtube and Google Play Movies & TV.
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Winner - Poor Things
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and written by Tony McNamara, Poor Things is a scientific fantasy black comedy movie released in 2023. Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Abbott, Ramy Youssef, and Jerrod Carmichael are among the actors who appear in the movie. The story revolves around Bella Baxter, a young Victorian lady who commits suicide and is brutally brought back to life by a scientist. She leaves with a debauched lawyer to embark on a journey of self-discovery and sexual liberty.
As of now, Poor Things is yet to be streamed on online platforms. Since the movie is distributed by Searchlight Pictures, it is most likely to stream on Hulu.
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Winner - The Boy and the Heron
Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the movie is about 12-year-old Mahito who, after the death of his mother, finds it difficult to adjust to life in a new place. But, after learning from a talking heron that his mother is still alive, Mahito travels to a different planet and goes inside an abandoned tower to find her. The movie was released on July 14, 2023.
The online release of the film is pending.
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
Winner - Anatomy of a Fall (France)
The 2023 French courtroom drama thriller Anatomy of a Fall is directed by Justine Triet and is based on a script she co-wrote with Arthur Harari. Sandra Hüller plays a writer who is attempting to clear her name of any involvement in her husband's passing.
The movie is available to purchase or rent online via Apple TV and Prime Video.
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Winner - Barbie
Barbie is a fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig which was released July 21, 2023. The screenplay is written by Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig. The movie, which stars Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie, follows the two as they embark on a self-discovery quest in the wake of an existential crisis.
The movie is available on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, JioCinema and Google Play Movies & TV.
Best Television Series — Drama
Winner - Succession
Succession is an American satirical comedy-drama television series created by Jesse Armstrong that aired on HBO from June 3, 2018, to May 28, 2023. The show is focused on the Roy family, who run the multinational media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, and their struggle to maintain control over the business while dealing with concerns about the family patriarch's health.
Succession is now streaming on JioCinema.
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Winner - The Bear
The Bear is an American comedy-drama television series created by Christopher Storer. The show, which debuted on Hulu on June 23, 2022, stars Jeremy Allen White as a young, talented chef who returns to his Chicago birthplace to oversee the hectic kitchen of his late brother's sandwich shop.
The Bear is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner - Beef
Beef is an American comedy-drama television limited series created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin which was released in the year 2023 on Netflix. It stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two strangers who get into a prolonged argument after becoming involved in a road rage incident.
You can watch the series on Netflix.