Golden Globe 2024 winners: Here's where to watch all the movies & shows

The 2024 Golden Globes saw a host of talented filmmakers and actors take center stage, as exceptional performances and entertaining offerings clinched the awards.

Top accolades were won by Jesse Armstrong's satirical drama series Succession and Christopher Nolan's epic historical thriller Oppenheimer at the 81st Golden Globes, which marked Hollywood's star-studded start of its yearly awards season.

Wondering where to watch the movies and shows that won this year's Golden Globes? We have the list right here.