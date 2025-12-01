<p>Actress and politician Jaya Bachchan is one of those celebrities who are known for their blunt and unfiltered opinions. Jaya's jabs towards paparazzi have often made headlines and generated memes online. Her verbal spats, where she publicly reprimands and lashes out at photographers, have become a routine and highly publicised part of her public appearances.</p><p>While Jaya had never earlier spoken about her apparent aversion for the paparazzi, she finally opened up and explained the causes of her irritation for the shutterbugs.</p><p>“My relationship with the media is fantastic, I am the product of media, but my relationship with paparazzi is zero," Jaya said while speaking at We The Women Asia.</p><p>Jaya said she respects the media but not those who invade personal space with a mobile phone. She also pointed out how some individuals make "unprofessional" remarks while clicking pictures at public events. Her straightforward comments drew attention to her long-standing discomfort with the way certain photographers operate.</p><p>Questioning their credibility, Jaya said, “Who are these people? Are they trained to be representative of this country? You call them media! I come from the media; my father was a journalist. I have immense respect, tremendous respect, for such people.”</p><p>“They think they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want and the kind of comments they pass!” she added.</p><p>Upon her arrival, Jaya was greeted by a group of photographers, but she firmly rejected their efforts to capture her picture, continuing her streak of tense encounters with the paparazzi.</p><p>Meanwhile, during a panel discussion on modern relationships, Jaya was asked if she wanted her granddaughter, Navya (turning 28 next week), to settle down. Her response was characteristically blunt.</p><p>With a smile, she said, “Just enjoy life,” before clearly adding, “I don’t want Navya to get married.”</p><p>She called marriage an outdated concept, saying that today's generation is sharper and better informed. She further expressed that she feels too old to advise young women on either parenting or relationship issues.</p>