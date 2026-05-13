<p>The sudden death of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannada">Kannada </a>actor Dileep Raj has sent shockwaves in the industry.</p><p>The 47-year-old passed away on Wednesday (May 13, 2026) after suffering a heart attack.</p><p>As per reports, Raj suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Wednesday and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout in Bengaluru. The actor couldn't be saved despite treatment.</p>.Kannada actor Dileep Raj dies of heart attack at 47.<p>Raj has long been associated with Kannada cinema and TV industry. Apart from being an actor, Raj had established himself as a producer, director, dubbing artist and theatre performer.</p><p>Following his sudden death, Raj's fans flooded the comments section of his last Instagram post expressing shock and grief.</p><p>His last post was made in January 2025 in which he shared a poster of his film <em>Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu. </em>The film despite receiving positive reviews struggled to appeal to the audience. </p><p>Expressing his disbelief on the sudden death of the actor, a fan wrote, "It's unbelievable so sad." </p>.'Not true': Amish Tripathi dismisses reports of Ranveer Singh acquiring 'The Immortals of Meluha' rights.<p>Raj's association with the Kannada film industry dates back to 2005 when made his film debut with <em>Boyfriend </em>as a lead actor. However, it was after his appearance in <em>Milana</em> (2007) alongside the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar that brought him wider recognition.</p><p>Over the years, Raj acted in at least 20 films. His most recent film appearance was in <em>Love Mocktail 3 </em>directed by Darling Krishna, which was released in theatres on March 16.</p><p>Apart from films, Raj also made his presence felt in the TV industry. His appearance in the Zee Kannada television serial <em>Hitler Kalyana </em>made him a household name and further established him as a well-known actor in the Kannada industry.</p>