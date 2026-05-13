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Who was Dileep Raj? Kannada actor who had made a mark in films, TV serials

The 47-year-old actor passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 04:19 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 04:19 IST
kannada actorsDeathObituaryDileep RajTrending

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