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Why love is Imtiaz Ali’s politics

The ace director’s cinema has always been political, not through in-your-face ideology but through showcasing love, empathy and a search for belonging in a broken world, writes Pranati A S.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 22:26 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 22:26 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsImtiaz Ali

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