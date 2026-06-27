Why love is Imtiaz Ali’s politics

<p class="bodytext">Every time Imtiaz Ali is posed with questions about the politics in his films — especially after his 2024 biographical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and now the Partition drama ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ — he has always maintained that his films are rooted in human emotion rather than driven by any political agenda. Yet his films arrive at political conclusions. This is not because they are about ideologies, but because they are about love. And love in his films is not necessarily about romantic connections — though it is that too — but also about ethical positions. His films show that understanding another person’s pain is itself a political act. And where does that empathy come from? From love. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Diljit Dosanjh’s Nirvair in ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ — after learning about his grandfather’s yearning for the love of his life, whom he left behind during Partition — tells his girlfriend Kaveri, ‘Ye pyaar milta nahi hai. Ye hamare andar hai.’ (This love is not what you get; it is inside us). Imtiaz reflects this philosophy in his cinema. Through his protagonists, he tells us love is more important than anything — whether it is about romantic connection, self-love or love for one’s calling. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Home and love become interchangeable ideas in his films. Belonging, one of the most recurring themes in Imtiaz’s cinema, is inseparable from love. For him, love is belonging, a place where one can exist without the burden of judgement, loneliness, fear, or performance. Class, profession and social expectations are obstacles his protagonists overcome. One of Imtiaz’s strongest commentaries across his films is his critique of corporate culture, the grind of capitalism and a life of monotony that keeps people away from human connection. </p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Love Aaj Kal’ (2009) and ‘Tamasha’ push conversations towards valuing deep connections and refusing to suffocate one’s childhood passion, urging us to never kill the child within simply to conform to social and familial expectations. Ved in ‘Tamasha’ leaves behind his corporate job to pursue storytelling as his true calling. Aditya in ‘Jab We Met’ learns to love himself and forges a strong connection with Geet. In ‘Love Aaj Kal’ (2009), Jai leaves his Golden Gate dream job to return to Meera, while Veer Singh and Harleen confront class differences and social hierarchy, and Nirvair (‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’) leaves his corporate rut behind to find his way back home. In ‘Highway’, Veera finds a sense of freedom and belonging not within the comforts of her privileged life but on the road, far away from the structures that sought to define her.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even in ‘Rockstar’, which is often read as a story about pain and heartbreak as the secret to becoming a legendary artiste, Imtiaz finally suggests that artistic greatness is hollow without love. The heartbreak Jordan seeks turns him into a soulful musician and later into an angry and world-famous rock icon, but the restlessness and helplessness that come from the heartbreak consume him completely. The last seven minutes that show glimpses of Jordan’s life leave you with one overwhelming thought: if only he had found love and been allowed to keep it. Nobody should have to live with a void where love once was. Jordan’s <span class="italic">maidaan </span>belongs here among us, not in some faraway land. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Imtiaz is widely celebrated for revolutionising Bollywood through his philosophical explorations of love, loss, longing, self-discovery and personal freedom. With ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, however, Imtiaz has stepped into what feels like the second phase of his cinematic life, where he appears to be responding more directly to the politics around us. This time, he uses love as a symbol of revolution. The politics remain the same, only louder.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, set in the 1980s, Imtiaz uses the story of a man who tried to remain true to himself, to examine artistic expression caught between cancel culture, moral policing, public judgement and state censorship: forces that continue to shape the present. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Irshad Kamil’s mystic Sufi poetry in ‘Bol Mohobbat’ (‘Amar Singh Chamkila’) — which seeks liberation through love — takes the form of an anthem of spiritual and artistic revolution. The song resonates with Jordan’s inner battles, Veera’s awakening, Harry’s loneliness (in ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’) and Ved’s alienation. The situations are different, but the yearning remains the same.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even when faced with global conflict and devastation, Imtiaz continues to imagine love as an antidote to hatred. In the final credit song, ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ in ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, Diljit sings a song about a world that is filled with love, hope and peace, even as visuals of bombings, refugees, migrants and children affected by war and devastation unfold on screen. While the director acknowledges the atrocities, he dreams of a world without hate. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Imtiaz’s films repeatedly take the side of the vulnerable, the yearning, the displaced, the dreamer, the migrant — the human being. For Imtiaz Ali, human emotion is the political agenda.</p>