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Homeentertainment

Why Pahlaj Nihalani remained one of Bollywood’s most debated figures

Beyond film production, Nihalani played an influential role in industry affairs, serving as President of the Association of Pictures and TV Producers for nearly three decades.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsbollywoodCinemaPahlaj Nihalani

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