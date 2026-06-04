Why Pahlaj Nihalani remained one of Bollywood’s most debated figures

<p>Mumbai: Veteran film producer and former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbfc">Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)</a> chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahlajnihalani">Pahlaj Nihalani</a> -- known both for backing several commercially successful Hindi films and for his controversial tenure as Censor Board chairperson passed away at the age of 76 on Thursday. </p>.<p>He is survived by his wife Nita and three sons, Vishal, Deepesh and Chirag.</p>.<p>Nihalani had been unwell for some time and breathed his last on Thursday morning, family sources said.</p>.<p>Born on January 10, 1950, Nihalani began his journey in the film industry with the 1982 film <em>Haathkadi</em>, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy. Over the next three decades, he established himself as a successful producer of mainstream Hindi cinema, backing several box-office hits including <em>Ilzaam</em>, <em>Aag Hi Aag</em>, <em>Shola Aur Shabnam</em>, <em>Aankhen</em>, <em>Dil Tera Diwana</em>, <em>Talaash</em> and <em>Rangeela Raja</em>.</p>.<p>He is widely credited with giving actor Govinda his first major break in <em>Ilzaam</em> (1986), while <em>Aag Hi Aag</em> (1987) marked the debut of actor Chunky Panday. His films, particularly those featuring Govinda and David Dhawan in the 1990s, were emblematic of Bollywood's mass-entertainment era.</p>.<p>Beyond film production, Nihalani played an influential role in industry affairs, serving as President of the Association of Pictures and TV Producers for nearly three decades between 1980 and 2009.</p>.Veteran producer & former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76.<p>However, his tenure as CBFC chairman between 2015 and 2017 brought him into the national spotlight and made him one of the most debated figures in Indian cinema.</p>.<p>His term coincided with an intense public discourse on censorship, creative freedom and the role of regulatory bodies in a rapidly changing media landscape.</p>.<p>As CBFC chief, Nihalani presided over several high-profile disputes with filmmakers over certification decisions, cuts and content restrictions. While critics accused him of adopting an excessively interventionist approach that stifled artistic expression, supporters maintained that he was merely enforcing existing regulations and protecting public sensitivities.</p>.<p>His tenure became a defining chapter in the long-running debate over where the line should be drawn between creative freedom and content regulation in Indian cinema.</p>.<p>Condoling his death, CBFC Chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati said, "Heartfelt condolences from the entire CBFC family on the demise of former CBFC Chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani."</p>.<p>Actor and Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha described Nihalani as a close friend and one of the industry's most respected producers.</p>.In Memoriam: Cinema stars we lost in 2025.<p>"Deeply grief-stricken by the passing away of a cherished friend and filmmaker. He was a rare soul and immensely popular in the film fraternity. His passing leaves behind an irreparable void," Sinha said.</p>.<p>Actor and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut said Nihalani's contribution to Indian cinema would be remembered for generations.</p>.<p>"A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered," she said.</p>.<p>With his passing, the Hindi film industry loses a producer associated with some of the biggest commercial entertainers of the 1980s and 1990s and a figure whose tenure as censor board chief helped shape one of Indian cinema's most consequential debates on censorship and artistic freedom.</p>