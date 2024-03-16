Why ‘The Zone of Interest’ is insipid fiction

In Jonathan Glazer’s film, the Hoess family (Rudolf, his wife Hedwig and their five children) is trying to live an idyllic life in a lavish bungalow with a beautiful garden that abuts the death camp. The strategy from the very first frame is to deal visually with its lushness while having constant sounds from the camp intrude — gun shots, shouts, screams and crying children. A technical problem the camp has to deal with pertains to the cremations, how so many dead people can be cremated to keep pace with the output of the gas chambers. Smoke from the ovens is constantly seen from the bungalow but the members of the family treat it as routine and the children grow up in this atmosphere, as if that were nothing. At night we see a child in bed studying the extracted gold teeth from one of the dead inmates. Since we already know what the film is attempting from the advance publicity, we expect no drama in the story: it is unseen and happening entirely on the other side of the wall. The only ‘excitement’ allowed into the story of the Hoess family’s existence is Rudolf transferred briefly elsewhere until he is brought back — since his replacement cannot manage the expected large contingent of Hungarian Jews.