While filming ‘Wadjda’ (2012), Haifaa al-Mansour, Saudi Arabia’s first female filmmaker, often had to direct scenes from inside a van, using a walkie-talkie. It was not legal for women to publicly direct male actors. The rules are more relaxed now.
Stars in broad daylight: Ossama Mohammed's ‘Stars in Broad Daylight’ (1988) features a tyrannical patriarch who bears an unmistakable physical resemblance to the then dictator Hafez al-Assad. Assad watched a private screening, did not laugh once, and banned it.
Nadine Labaki's 'Capernaum' (2018) is the more popular Lebanese film. It was critically acclaimed and won the Jury Prize at Cannes.
Published 13 March 2026, 21:18 IST