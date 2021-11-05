Will Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' emerge as Bollywood's first blockbuster under the 'new normal'?

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's latest movie Sooryavanshi is set to hit the screens on Friday (November 5), which has created a great deal of buzz in the industry. The biggie is a part of the 'Rohit Shetty Cop Universe' and revolves around what happens when the protagonist locks horns with a deadly foe. So, will the actioner give the Hindi film industry its first blockbuster under the 'new normal'? Here is our SWOT analysis

Strengths

Akshay is inarguably one of the biggest names in the industry and enjoys an enviable fan following due to his macho reel image. One got strong proof of his strong power when Bellbottom made a decent impact at the box office despite the fact that it didn't release in Maharashtra. His association Sooryavanshi should help it take a good start. The film is decisively 'massier' than Bellbottom, something that should help it do well in 'B' and C' centres. Ranveer Singh (as Simmba) and Ajay Devgn (as Singham) are part of the biggie, which should help it get wider patronage. Katrina Kaif and Akki are a bankable pair, which should work in the film's favour.

Weaknesses

Singham, which marked the beginning of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, was a remake of Suriya's Tamil movie Singam. Similarly, Simmba was an adaptation of the Telugu blockbuster Temper. Sooryavanshi, unlike these films, is based on an 'original' script. It remains to be seen whether the content does just to the hype, taking the franchise in a new direction. Moreover, the music hasn't lived up to expectations. The songs might prove to be a big disappointment if the visuals are not extraordinary.

Opportunites

Sooryavanshi, unlike Bellbottom, comes at a time when theatres in Maharashtra have been allowed to operate provided they follow Covid-19 protocols. It is the only major Hindi movie to hit the screens this week, which should help it enjoy a relatively unopposed run at the box office.

Threats

The film will, however, face competition from the Hollywood biggie Eternals in urban markets as Marvel movies enjoy a cult fan following. Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is set to be the top choice of fans in Tamil Nadu, which isn't good news for Rohit Shetty's magnum opus.