Will always be compared with father Vikram Bhatt, says director Krishna Bhatt

Director Krishna Bhatt says that she will always be compared with her father noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt even though her storytelling style is completely different from that of the Haunted helmer. Speaking to DH, she also opened up about her upcoming web shows Maaya 4 and Twisted 3 and added that bold content does not need to be sleazy.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What can fans expect from Maaya 4 and Twisted 3?

Maaya 4 revolves around a couple that tries to belong (fit in) to a bold new space. On the other hand, Twisted 3 is going to be completely different from the first two parts of the series.



What encouraged you to make your digital debut at a young age?

The web space is the in thing now and digital is virtually taking over the world. While I love films, I find it easier to express myself in the digital space.

Were you apprehensive about touching upon bold themes through your work?

I am always a bit apprehensive about whatever I do. However, over time, I have realised that bold (content) can be honest. It does not have to be sleazy.

How did your journey as a director begin?

My journey started when I assisted my father in a film at the age of 15. I would constantly have to shift across Mumbai and Ooty during that time. My dad made me do shot division for the film. Later, when I was around 17, I realised that the whole experience made me better.

Are you worried about being compared to your father Vikram Bhatt?

I think our styles are quite different. I am a love story person while he is more of a thriller/horror person. That said and done, I know that I will always be compared with him.



You turned producer with Hacked. How was the experience?

As a director, you are essentially the captain of the ship. As a producer, you are responsible for bringing that vision to the screen or the web space (depending on the situation).

How do you deal with criticism?

I am a sensitive person and take criticism seriously. I genuinely feel bad about such things. However, I realise that it is important to take constructive criticism in one’s stride.