'Will always remain grateful': Anil Kapoor credits K Bhagyaraj for his biggest hits

<p>The sudden death of veteran actor, director and writer K Bhagyaraj has left an irreparable void in the Tamil cinema.</p><p>As the industry is mourning the sudden demise of Bhagyaraj, Anil Kapoor has recalled how some of his blockbuster films were adapted from the maestro's works.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Kapoor shared a detailed note mourning Bhagyaraj's death and celebrating his legacy.</p><p>"Bhagyaraj sir was a creative genius whose contributions to Indian cinema go far beyond what many people know. He was the original creator behind stories that went on to become landmark Hindi films and career-defining milestones for so many of us," Kapoor wrote.</p><p>He then went on reveal that how the 1983 hit film <em>Woh Saat Din </em>became an important film of his career by giving him the his breakthrough lead role of Prem Pratap.</p><p>He also named other films that were adapted from Bhagyaraj's works and later became blockbusters.</p><p>"Woh Saat Din, adapted from his work, became one of the most important films of my career. Mohabbat, with its story, screenplay and dialogues by Bhagyaraj sir, not only gave us a memorable film but also helped launch the journey of Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria as producers through Maruti International," Kapoor continued.</p><p>He added, "Later, Beta, another adaptation of his brilliant writing, became a blockbuster and remains one of the defining films of its era. Boney and I had acquired the rights and passed them on to Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria during a difficult phase in their journey. The film went on to become a massive success, with all of us receiving tremendous recognition."</p>.K Bhagyaraj (1953–2026): The storyteller who inspired a generation.<p>Kapoor went on to reveal that even the 2004 hit <em>Mujhse Shaadi Karogi</em> was adapted from Bhagyaraj's works.</p><p>"Another remarkable example of Bhagyaraj sir’s brilliance was Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Directed by David Dhawan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, the film’s story and screenplay were by Bhagyaraj sir and adapted into Hindi by Anees Bazmee. The film became a major success and marked another important milestone in Akshay Kumar’s career," Kapoor wrote.</p><p>Further praising the Tamil cinema stalwart, Kapoor aadded, "The seeds of all these successes were planted by Bhagyaraj sir. We adapted his stories for Hindi audiences, but the true creator was always him. His writing touched countless lives and careers, mine included. He helped shape the journeys of actors, filmmakers and producers across generations, often without receiving the recognition he truly deserved."</p>.'It's hard to believe': Trisha Krishnan reveals she shared a meal with K Bhagyaraj a day before his death.<p>"I will always remain grateful for what he contributed to my career and to Indian cinema as a whole. His legacy will live on through the stories he created and the countless people he inspired. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. He will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Bhagyaraj sir," Kapoor concluded.</p><p>In a separate Instagram Story, Kapoor revealed that the news of Bhagyaraj's passing felt "especially unreal" because he had met him at Khushbu Sundar's daughter wedding in Goa and had spent some time with him.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced that full state honours will be accorded during the final journey of the King of Screenplay as a mark of respect for his decades long contribution to the Tamil cinema.</p><p>As per reports, Bhagyaraj's final rites will be held on June 28 at 1:30 pm at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium in Chennai.</p>