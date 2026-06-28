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'Will always remain grateful': Anil Kapoor credits K Bhagyaraj for his biggest hits

As the industry is mourning the sudden demise of Bhagyaraj, Anil Kapoor has recalled how some of his blockbuster films were adapted from the maestro's works.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 05:53 IST
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Screengrab of Anil Kapoor's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Anil Kapoor's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Anil Kapoor's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Anil Kapoor's Instagram Story

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Published 28 June 2026, 05:53 IST
Entertainment NewsAnil KapoorDeathObituaryTrending

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