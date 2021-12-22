Will Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra score a hit with 'The Matrix Resurrections'?

Hollywood movie The Matrix Resurrections is set to hit the screens today (December 22). The flick has garnered attention with its intense trailer, which suggests that it has the potential to do well at the box office. So, will the sci-fi action film be able to emerge as a commercial success in India? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

The Matrix franchise, which started in 1999, enjoys a fan following because of its action sequences and dystopian setting. The brand value alone should help the new film open to a fair response at the box office. The Matrix Resurrections features Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a key role, which should help it reach a wider audience. Reeves, best known to the younger audience for his work in the John Wick series, is quite popular among those fond of stylish action dramas.

Weaknesses

While The Matrix enjoys a cult status, it is not as popular among the 'Gen Z' audience as the Fast saga or Marvel movies. The new flick's storyline, which revolves around a hacker named Neo, is unlikely to click with casual movie goers who aren't too familiar with the finer details of the franchise as it appears to be quite complex.

Opportunities

The Matrix Resurrections is Priyanka's first major theatrical release in nearly two years. This makes it a grand affair for her fans as Covid-19 restrictions have been eased in most states for the time being, which should work in its favour.

Threats

The film is a sequel to The Matrix Revolutions, which released nearly 18 years ago. The long gap between these films is not ideal. The 'Gen Y' audience has kind of lost touch with the series. The new film might end up being a mere nostalgia act for them if the execution isn't upto the mark. In a worst case scenario, it may suffer a similar fate as Terminator Dark Fate and Rambo Last Blood. The movie will also face competition from last week's releases Pushpa: The Rise and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Moreover, the Bollywood movie 83 is expected to open well when is releases in theatres on December 24.