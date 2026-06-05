‘Will not be intimidated’: Celina Jaitly hits back at defamation notices from estranged husband and father-in-law

<p>Actress Celina Jaitly has strongly reacted against recent legal notices threatening defamation action, issued on behalf of her estranged husband Peter Haag and her father-in-law DI Wolfgang J. Haag.</p><p>Taking to social media, the diva released a multi-slide statement calling the legal proceedings a calculated attempt to silence her. In a strong statement, Celina declared that she refuses to back down from fighting for her rights and the custody of her children.</p><p>“Two legal notices have recently been sent to me by my estranged husband Peter and his father Wolfgang Haag, threatening to sue me for defamation," Jaitly said.</p>.<p>"In my view, these notices are an attempt to divert attention from police complaints, lookout notices, allegations of violence, documented evidence before the competent authorities & pending before the courts. Speaking about my lived experiences & pursuing lawful remedies is not defamation,” the statement read.</p><p>The dispute reached a boiling point after Mumbai-based law firm Semwal & Co., representing the Haag family, confirmed the filing of the legal notices. The documents accused the actor of orchestrating a "sustained campaign" of false, defamatory, and sensationalized public statements across media outlets and digital platforms in India and abroad, claiming her public narratives were damaging the family's reputation while matrimonial and custody proceedings remain sub judice in Austrian courts.</p>.'Stop the media trial': Peter Haag and family issue legal notices to Celina Jaitly over defamation and child privacy concerns.<p>However, Celina sharply pointed out the irony of the family’s sudden demand for privacy. She said that the family had previously been more than willing to embrace public attention when it suited them, citing Peter Haag's past participation in high-profile magazine covers, joint interviews and features showcasing their family life.</p><p>Addressing the joint legal front mounted by her estranged husband and father-in-law, Jaitly wrote, "The image of a 50-year-old man & his 75-year-old father joining forces to issue legal threats against a woman without anyone to turn to... after she gathered courage to contend with years of abuse... speaks for itself."</p>.'Only child I got to meet was one who passed away': Celina Jaitly cries at son's grave amid ongoing divorce.<p>The high-profile matrimonial battle follows serious criminal complaints initiated by Jaitly in India. In May 2026, the Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Peter Haag at the Versova Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, citing charges related to cruelty, physical harm, harassment, and criminal intimidation.</p><p>A Look Out Circular (LOC) was subsequently issued against Haag by Indian authorities following allegations of non-cooperation with the ongoing investigation.</p>