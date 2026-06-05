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‘Will not be intimidated’: Celina Jaitly hits back at defamation notices from estranged husband and father-in-law

Celina declared that she refuses to back down from fighting for her rights and the custody of her children.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:20 IST
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