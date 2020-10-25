Will Smith says he has been following ‘cool’ Sadhguru ‘for a while’

Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev recently visited Hollywood star Will Smith and his family as part of his 10,000-mile motorcycle trip across North America.

“Sadhguru is in town. I have been following him for a while. He wrote a wonderful book called Inner Engineering. I want my family to meet spiritual people, to start interacting with people who are not hooked on the material world,” Will Smith can be heard saying in a video he posted on his Instagram profile.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, sharing the video on Twitter wrote, “How heartwarming to see a huge star like Will Smith being so grounded so spiritual, really hope at some point our own stars show same keenness and curiosity for spirituality and sciences of Yoga, @SadhguruJV has a lot to offer hope people make most of his time here.”

How heartwarming to see a huge star like Will Smith being so grounded so spiritual, really hope at some point our own stars show same keenness and curiosity for spirituality and sciences of Yoga, @SadhguruJV has a lot to offer hope people make most of his time here 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F8EWuNDtiM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 19, 2020

The spiritual leader on his trip wishes to meet Native Americans and ‘explore their spirituality and mysticism,’ he was quoted as saying by Outlook Traveller.

Earlier, on October 16, tweeting pictures with Will Smith Sadhguru wrote, “Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide.”

Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/vaRMhbH1HU — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) October 16, 2020

Will Smith was last seen in Bad Boys for Life. In April, he launched the ‘Will From Home’ series on Snapchat where he interacted with family members, celebrity friends and everyday people who were isolating indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.