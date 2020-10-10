Will speak what I want through my work: 'Bahut Hua Sammaan' director Ashish R Shukla on dealing with trolls

Director Ashish R Shukla, who impressed a section of the audience with the hard-hitting web series Undekhi, says that he won't engage with trolls as he wants his work to do the talking.

In an email interview with DH, he also opens up about his latest movie Bahut Hua Sammaan and says that he has no issue with the film releasing directly on Disney+ Hotstar, skipping the theatrical route, as each film has its destiny.

(Edited excerpts)

What encouraged you to take up Bahut Hua Samman?

The studio had asked me to make an action-comedy on the lines of Guy Richie's Man from Uncle and this sounded very exciting. However, given the budget, we thought of doing something like his first film Lock Shock and Two Smoking Barrels. I did not want the film to be only about a heist so we wrote a story that revolves around what happens after the heist. We also thought of making it a satire on political turmoil.

What do you feel about it not releasing in theatres?

Every film has its own destiny. Some smaller movies don't get a release at all. We at least got a credible platform (to showcase the film). In this industry, there is no place for disappointments. I believe in doing my job and moving on.

Are there any differences between directing a film and working on a web series?

A web series obviously gives you more time to explore the story and characters. The story arc is much bigger and divided into episodes. Each episode has to be treated as a three-act film. On the other hand, a movie needs to be engaging throughout. You might not be able to give closure to every character but the story has to make sense.

How did you get interested in direction?

I was inclined towards art since childhood. One day during my childhood I saw Salaam Bombay on Doordarshan and it changed my life. I had to rebel during my graduation to join an art school.

I eventually worked as an assistant director on a film. I soon had to take a sabbatical from filmmaking as I got married early. I took up a job with an ad agency. In 2006 I got fed up with the ad world and left my job and made my first short film. The rest is history.

How do you deal with failure?

I just start watching films and think that it is not my time. Moreover, I never get too excited or disappointed about things. . If something doesn't work, I simply move on to my next project. Once your work goes into the public domain, It's the audience that decides.

How do you deal with trolls?

I used to get very angry initially but now I'm away from such social platforms for peace. I will say whatever I want to say through my work.

One professional goal you want to fulfill in the coming years?

I'm hoping I don't work for the sake of working. I want to feel excited about whatever I do. Moreover, I want every story to be a new one

