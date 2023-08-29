Wish my father could have watched 'Dream Girl 2’, says Ayushmann Khurrana

When contacted to speak about the success story that Ayushmann is scripting with Dream Girl 2, the star says, “I wish my father was here to experience this. Dream Girl was his favourite film. He was very proud of how I attempted something so different. I remember he was in splits while watching the film. He had predicted that the film would be a roaring success. I wish he could have watched Dream Girl 2 too.”



He adds, “I know he would have loved it and I would have loved watching him laugh again with all his heart. His laughter was infectious and he was my biggest supporter. His unflinching faith in me has made me who I’m today.”

Ayushmann says his father was his biggest cheerleader and motivated him to be the human being and the actor that he has become today. He says, “I walked the less-travelled path because he told me that I was the creator of my own destiny and that I should always do what my heart says. I know he is blessing me from above. His profound words will always resonate with me beta public ki navz samjho.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy-drama is a sequel to Khurrana's 2019 hit of the same name. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and features Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. The movie hit the screens on August 25.