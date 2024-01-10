Wishes pour in as celestial singer Yesudas turns 84

After the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, his visits to India have become rare, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Yesudas participated virtually in a special event organised in Kochi in which several prominent personalities including actors, directors and music composers took part.

The singer, who was spotted donning his trademark white kurta in the live video, thanked everyone for their birthday wishes. He said people remaining united regardless of caste and creed was for him "sweeter than a birthday cake". During the function, his son and singer Vijay Yesudas cut the birthday cake on his father's behalf.

Yesudas has recorded over 25,000 film songs, Carnatic music bhajans and other devotional songs. Besides Indian languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali and Odiya, he has also sung in Arabic, English, Latin and even Russian during an over-six-decade-long career.

He has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2017 and is a recipient of eight national awards, 25 Kerala state awards, five state awards of Tamil Nadu and four of Andhra Pradesh.

Recognised as one of the greatest playback singers in the country, Yesudas began his music career in the tinsel town with the Malayalam song "Jathi bhedam matha dwesham" in 1961 and sang mainly in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, apart from songs in other languages as well.

Some of his well-known Hindi songs, which went on to become hits, include 'Jab Deep Jale Aana' and 'Gori Tera'.