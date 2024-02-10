With AI, Rahman revives two voices, sparks debate

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) by music composer A R Rahman to recreate the voices of two deceased singers for a film song has once again turned the spotlight on the controversy over AI music. The Oscar-winning composer has used AI-generated voices of deceased singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for one of his soundtracks ‘Thimiri Yezhudu’ in ‘Lal Salaam’ (Red Salute). The Tamil sports action drama is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.