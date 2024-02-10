With AI, Rahman revives two voices, sparks debate

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) by music composer A R Rahman to recreate the voices of two deceased singers for a film song has once again turned the spotlight on the controversy over AI music. The Oscar-winning composer has used AI-generated voices of deceased singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for one of his soundtracks ‘Thimiri Yezhudu’ in ‘Lal Salaam’ (Red Salute). The Tamil sports action drama is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.
While the jury is still out on the use of generative AI and social media abuzz with posts on Rahman tapping into this technology, the renowned composer explained his standpoint.
“We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…,” Rahman said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Rahman also shared Sony Music South’s post which said the mesmerising voices of the two singers was made possible by AI voice models and it marks the first time in the industry that a late legend’s voice has been brought back to life.
Creating voices with the help of AI is not unprecedented. Last year, former Beatles singer Paul McCartney used AI to create a new and final Beatles song, extracting John Lennon’s voice. Also, voices of Canadian singers such as Drake and Weeknd have been used by an anonymous TikTok user with the help of AI to create songs.
Musicians are ambivalent about this new fad which has hit the mainstream. “I love the fact that if used correctly so much can be done creatively. Reviving old past singers’ vocals mixed with modern tech wizardry is a new art form in its own right,” said Kevin Oliver, music composer, director & cultural coordinator, GEMS, Dubai.
“But when I sit at my piano, the satisfaction in creating my own magic from scratch to finish, surpasses every new fad or invention,” he added.
As the controversy over the use of AI music continues to mount, a slew of questions is being raised — not just about ethics, legal implications, authenticity and creativity but also the future of music as technology converges with creativity.
While many lauded Rahman’s efforts to revive the voices of the deceased singers using technology and a respectful tribute to the singers’ legacies, some questioned the ethics of it.
“How can a posthumous approval from a family stand good, sir,” a fanboy named Aravind Kumar asked on X, adding what if the singers didn’t want this and rather wanted to just rest in peace.
Given Rahman’s transparency on the issue and that he has only recreated the singers’ voices and not copied the song, experts are of the view that there’s no copyright infringement.
“I don’t see how under the existing legal structure it is an infringement because he has taken permission from all the people involved,” said Pranesh Prakash, co-founder of the Centre for Internet & Society.
Echoing similar sentiments, Arul George Scaria, associate professor, National Law School, Bengaluru said: “He (Rahman) has clearly taken permission from the legal heirs, so I don’t see specific legal issues arising,” adding, that from the ethical point of view he has not done anything wrong because he has been honest about it.
Rahman is perhaps the first legitimate user of AI in India to recreate voices for a song and be upfront about it. Yet, some critics said an acclaimed composer like Rahman could have tapped the vast talent in India and generative AI can kill creativity and talent, even threaten livelihoods.
“You don’t need musicians to bring music anymore; job losses will happen,” said Atul Churamani, managing director, Turnkey Music & Publishing Pvt Ltd.
“Of course, there’s plenty of talent and there’s no need to use AI but technology allows it. You cannot fight technology. Rahman has done it responsibly,” he added.
Currently, no country has stringent regulations on AI when it comes to creativity and copyright. “We need regulation to make sure there is no abuse. The quicker you make a framework around it, the better,” added Churamani, a veteran in the music industry.
However, although Rahman is known for experimenting with technology, he may be inadvertently setting a precedent that others may emulate so as not to be left out in the AI race.
“If A R Rahman is doing it, other composers may be under pressure to experiment the same and that’s my concern. For the future of music, we should be worrying,” said Scaria.
As courts and lawmakers wrestle with the issues of ownership when it comes to AI, it appears that Rahman’s experimentation is just the beginning in India. AI will play a huge role in the future of everything and music is certainly no exception.