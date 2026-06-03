<p><em>Karuppu's</em> director RJ Balaji is feeling 'unreal' after meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.</p><p>After the massive box office success of the Suriya-starrer, Balaji met Vijay, who was apparently the first choice for the film.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Balaji expressed excitement and shared pictures from his meeting with Vijay.</p><p>Crediting Vijay as the man who started it all, Balaji wrote, "With the man who started it all for #Karuppu !!! Wow…! Feels unreal to meet him now as the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil nadu !!!<br>Same love, warmth, kindness and calmness…!!! Thank you for everything dearest Vijay sir."</p>.<p>Just a week ago, RJ Balaji, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, had revealed that Vijay was the first choice for the film <em>Karuppu</em>.</p><p>He had said that the project was initially made keeping Vijay in mind. However, Vijay chose not to be a part of the film for undisclosed reasons which Balaji says he 'understood and respected'.</p><p>Some reports suggest that Vijay wanted <em>Jana Nayagan</em> to be his last film before bidding adieu to his film career and making his grand entry in politics. So, that could possibly be one of the reasons why he stepped away from the project.</p>.'The only nose I allow in my business': Trisha's cryptic note takes subtle dig at trolls amid her rumoured relationship with Vijay.<p>Balaji had also said that Vijay's feedback, despite not being a part of the film, helped him refine the script and that's why he has thanked the actor-turned-politician in the opening credits of <em>Karuppu</em>.</p><p>"That’s how it became a Suriya film eventually. Despite his not doing the film, the fact that he heard the subject landed me the opportunity to make this film. That’s why I thanked him in the opening credits. After listening to my narration, he asked me the right questions, and those questions made my script better," Balaji said.</p><p>Interestingly, the fantasy action film became Suriya's highest-grossing film of all time.</p><p>The film which also stars Trisha has crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.</p>