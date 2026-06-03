Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'With the man who started it all': 'Karuppu' director RJ Balaji meets Vijay, says it feels 'unreal'

Karuppu's director RJ Balaji is feeling 'unreal' after meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 08:02 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil CinemaVijayTrendingJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us